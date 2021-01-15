Bill Clinton, Clive Davis Join Benefit for New York’s Birdland

Fundraising efforts to save lots of iconic New York jazz membership Birdland will culminate in a free streaming live performance on Jan. 24. The lineup for the occasion consists of former President Bill Clinton, Clive Davis, Elvis Costello, Jeff Daniels and Leslie Odom Jr.

The jazz membership, named after Charlie “Yardbird” Parker, initially opened its doorways in 1949 however has struggled below town’s lockdowns resulting from COVID-19. After indoor eating was shut down, the membership tried to launch a live performance collection, Radio Free Birdland, that may stream reside from the venue’s stage, however plans had been lower brief when stricter lockdown mandates had been put in place.

Tom D’Angora and his husband, Michael, in addition to Tim Guinee, started elevating much-needed funds with a GoFundMe that collected greater than $200,000 inside per week. The live performance will mark the ultimate push for the producers’ makes an attempt to save lots of the membership.

Others set to participate within the live performance embody Matthew Broderick, Ken Burns, Peter Cincotti, Giancarlo Esposito, Diana Krall, Melissa Leo, Norm Lewis, Manhattan Switch, Wynton Marsalis, Bebe Neuwirth, Mandy Patinkin, John Pizzarelli, Martha Plimpton, Chita Rivera, Randy Rainbow, Mercedes Ruehl, Catherine Russell, Billy Stritch and Veronica Swift.

The “Save Birdland: A Celebration of Music, Historical past and Neighborhood” will begin at 7 p.m. ET to assist convey consciousness to the GoFundMe set as much as assist the membership repay money owed incurred over the span of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Extra performers within the “Save Birdland” lineup can be introduced at a later date. The stream can be accessible on the Save Birdland web site.