Bill Cosby Trial: Pennsylvania Supreme Court Troubled by Witnesses

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court appeared deeply skeptical on Tuesday about whether or not 5 ladies ought to have been allowed to testify towards Bill Cosby throughout his sexual assault trial.

Cosby is serving a three-to-10 12 months sentence for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. In his enchantment, his attorneys have argued that the decide shouldn’t have allowed the 5 different witnesses to inform jurors about their very own accusations towards the comic.

The state Supreme Court heard arguments within the case on Tuesday morning. A number of of the justices appeared troubled by the witnesses’ testimony, saying it could have unfairly influenced the jury.

“I are inclined to agree this proof was terribly prejudicial to your consumer,” mentioned Justice Max Baer, chatting with Cosby’s legal professional.

The case includes a key ingredient of #MeToo trials — the usage of “prior unhealthy acts” witnesses to help the testimony of the alleged sufferer. Such witnesses have been additionally utilized in Harvey Weinstein’s trial. Witnesses will be known as to display a typical sample or “signature” crime, however can’t be used to indicate a mere propensity to commit crimes or to impugn the defendant’s character.

“A defendant should be tried for what he did and never who he’s,” argued Cosby’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean. As soon as the jurors heard the 5 ladies’s accounts, she argued, “He had no shot. The presumption of innocence simply didn’t exist for him at that time.”

Montgomery County Choose Steven O’Neill allowed only one prior unhealthy acts witness to testify on the first trial, which ended with a hung jury. On the retrial, O’Neill allowed the 5 ladies to testify.

The prosecution argued that the ladies’s testimony confirmed a typical sample — Cosby would befriend and isolate younger ladies, after which give them a drug to make it unimaginable for them to repel his sexual advances.

However the justices appeared doubtful that that was sufficient to ascertain a “widespread sample.” Justice Christine Donohue grilled Adrienne Jappe, the assistant district legal professional who argued the case for the prosecution, urging her to spell out all of the widespread parts intimately.

“Frankly I don’t see it,” Donohue mentioned.

The chief justice, Thomas Saylor, additionally expressed doubt concerning the “signature,” saying that the weather of the crime are “widespread to 40-50% of those assaults nationwide.”

Justice Kevin Dougherty additionally appeared troubled that witnesses might testify about prior unhealthy acts that occurred a long time prior.

Cosby’s attorneys have additionally argued that the D.A.’s workplace ought to have been certain by the prior D.A.’s settlement to not prosecute him. That problem was additionally raised on the Supreme Court argument. Cosby’s attorneys contend that he relied on the non-prosecution settlement when he agreed to take a seat for a deposition in Constand’s civil case, and that the deposition thus ought to have been excluded from the felony trial.

A choice shouldn’t be anticipated for a number of months.