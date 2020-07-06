Bill Discipline, Organist and Founder of Old Town Music Corridor, Dies at 80 – Variety

Bill Discipline, who performed a classic Wurlitzer organ almost each weekend for 52 years at Old Town Music Corridor, the L.A. space’s longest operating movie revival home, has died at age 80.

Discipline, who had suffered from strokes and prostrate most cancers, died June 28 of what was described as pure causes. Though his performing tempo had slowed in latest months, he was nonetheless enjoying host for every program at the venue till it was compelled to shut as a result of pandemic in March.

Old Town Music Corridor was — and in Discipline’s absence, might proceed to be — a kind of out-of-body expertise for lovers of early 20th century movie and music in southern California, providing a portal into one other world from behind an unassuming facade in sleepy downtown El Segundo. What Discipline created was an expertise you couldn’t actually have anyplace else within the nation, a lot much less elsewhere in larger Los Angeles. That turned very true after the Silent Film Theatre on Fairfax in Los Angeles changed into the Cinefamily and largely stopped displaying silent movies … though, even when it had competitors as an everyday showcase of 1920s cinema and music, Old Town Music Corridor at all times marched to its personal 2,600-pipe tune.

“You knew you have been strolling into someone’s dream bubble,” stated Janet Klein, a performer of early 20th century songs who would carry out concert events at Old Town Music Corridor on non-film nights. “And if you happen to have been invited in to carry out there, you simply felt it, as a result of that is an unusual place.” Klein headlined the final live performance there in March earlier than the theater was compelled to shut down as a result of pandemic, with Discipline available greeting patrons, as ever. “We have been all so fortunate to be there. I at all times felt that with locations like this, it was my mission to not simply promote our present, however to be like a pied Piper to individuals, like “’Will you please observe me to this place? It’s worthwhile to learn about this place!’ And, you recognize, simply share the luck.”

Old Town Music Corridor in El Segundo

Don_Holtz

Discipline and the late Bill Coffman, referred to as “the 2 Payments,” opened Old Town Music Corridor in 1968 inside a neighborhood film home, El Segundo’s former State Theater, utilizing it as a spot to accommodate and showcase their dream acquisition, a full 1925 Wurlitzer that had as soon as sat contained in the demolished Fox West Coast film palace in Lengthy Seaside. Coffman died in 1991, however Discipline had carried on, presiding as host in addition to home organist for elaborate packages of classic movies and music that befell 4 occasions per weekend (Friday and Saturday nights together with Saturday and Sunday matinees), 49 weekends a yr (excluding Independence Day, Christmas and Tremendous Bowl holidays), for greater than a half-century.

In later years, Discipline’s well being issues precipitated him to drive a scooter up the aisle and slide himself over onto the bench of the mighty Wurlitzer. After his entry, issues proceeded as they at all times had: Discipline would start an extended medley of classic tunes with the curtains closed, earlier than they opened to disclose the 1000’s of pipes or percussion items in all their glory, many painted with fluroescent paint in order to glow at midnight and have their motion illuminated. The instrumental medley would give approach to an viewers sing-along of early 20th century requirements, adopted by a silent quick topic or two. After intermission, if the primary function was a talkie (Old Town Music Corridor usually packages movies from the ’20s via late ’50s), Discipline would take a break; if not, he would return from greeting patrons within the foyer to deal with a full-length silent movie — as at all times, with out profit of sheet music.

“It was a magical atmosphere the place you didn’t simply have the movie, however you had all that reside music,” says Steven C. Smith, the writer of “Max Steiner: The Epic LIfe of Hollywood’s Most Influential Composer.” “And it’s not only a fossil or preserved-in-amber place. It was this joyous, colourful place the place younger individuals might change into enthusiastic about traditional movie in a means that basically isn’t potential simply watching them on tv. When his music began up, all these totally different devices would mild up, and it felt like one thing out of Disneyland. You didn’t go simply to see the movies, however for the general expertise of the sing-alongs and the candy-colored lighting and the communal sense of us all taking part in one thing actively, versus passively watching one thing.”

Jerry Beck, regarded by many because the world’s main skilled on animated movies from Hollywood’s golden-age, had offered many animation packages at the theater in recent times. “Bill was a fantastic man — gruff exterior with a coronary heart of gold,” says Beck. “He was so proud of that Wurlitzer organ and dedicated to placing on one of the best present potential. He launched every present and performed for the gang as if every and each present was the primary and solely efficiency. The time period ‘grasp showman’ matches, and he was a legendary determine right here in Southern California. To say he’ll be missed is a large understatement.”

William Wellman Jr. had completed six occasions at Old Town Music Corridor with Discipline. “Every one was particular.,” says Wellman. “Having Bill Discipline play for my father’s movies— ‘Wings, ‘Nothing Sacred’ and others — was memorable. Bill was a fantastic man and a movie lover extraordinaire. The Old Town Music Corridor is an excellent place to take pleasure in films, and I positive loved being there.”

Lara Scott, a radio persona on the L.A. oldies station Okay-EARTH 101, had in just lately years taken it upon herself to change into one of the unofficial ambassadors for the theater and Discipline’s efforts there. “Once I found Old Town Music Corridor eight years in the past, I used to be so excited to discover a place displaying traditional movies on the large display screen each weekend,” Scott says. “However even higher than seeing the movies was speaking to Bill earlier than and after them. He launched me to stars like Jeanette MacDonald, Nelson Eddy and Lillian Gish and gave me a fantastic Old Hollywood training. My son began coming to the theatre with me at age 3, and Bill acquired a kick out of speaking to him about Flash Gordon and Laurel and Hardy, and telling my son what it was like in Los Angeles when he was a boy and there have been glamorous malls downtown with reside music whilst you shopped. I’ll miss Bill a lot. He was a really particular individual, and I hope he is aware of that what he created goes to assist hold traditional movie alive into my son’s era and past.”

Old Town Music Corridor in El Segundo

Chris Willman / Variety

James Moll, a documentary filmmaker, has helped Discipline out at Old Town Music Corridor for years, each on the sensible issues of operating the theater and the extra concerned enterprise of fundraising. Moll, who has received an Oscar (in 1999 for steering “The Final Days”), two Emmys and a Grammy (for a Foo Fighters documentary), shall be a key guiding mild protecting the venue going within the absence of Discipline.

“My connection to Bill goes again to the ’70s,” says Moll. “Bill launched my mother to my stepdad within the mid-’70s. I bear in mind my first go to to the theater at 11 years previous, seeing Bill play the organ whereas these curtains parted and I used to be awestruck by all the colours, attempting to determine what I used to be trying at. I see children’ faces within the theater nowadays, and I do know precisely what they’re feeling.

“Old Town Music Corridor supplied a significant traditional movie training for me, and for thus many others, notably for the silents,” Moll continues. “Bill was a grasp at accompanying silent movies. His sensibilities positively formed how I take advantage of music in my very own movies. I really imagine that F.W. Murnau would have beloved what he did with ‘Dawn,’ as a result of he was so attuned to what the filmmaker was conveying with the story and characters. He ebbed and flowed with the image, generally bringing the rating all the way down to a naked minimal, and usually whole silence. He knew the best way to make an viewers lean in. And anybody who heard Bill accompany the 1925 variations of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ or ‘Ben-Hur’ knew they have been listening to one thing particular. It’s such a disgrace that he would by no means enable a recording of his accompaniments. He felt that the organ accompaniment ought to be reside in an effort to get the entire expertise.”

Though it will be troublesome to think about many organists having the ability to step in for 4 taxing exhibits every week at a non-profit, Moll says the Wurlitzer is in good — and surprisingly younger — arms.

“During the last two years or so, Bill mentored a 24-year-old aspiring organist, Edward Torres, who took a powerful curiosity within the Mighty Wurlitzer and within the artwork of accompanying silent movies,” Toll says. “For a lot of months earlier than Bill handed away, he requested Edward to play the exhibits. Edward has change into a fantastic expertise in his personal proper, and has dedicated to serving to proceed Bill’s custom by taking Bill’s seat at the keyboard of the Mighty Wurlitzer. In 2018, we celebrated the theater’s 50th anniversary. With a bit of luck, Edward shall be right here enjoying a present for the theater’s 100th anniversary, carrying on Bill’s legacy.”

Though fundraising was a problem even when the theater was up and operating, a lot much less within the closure that each one face proper now, Toll believes the venue is ready up for a brilliant future. “Bill was at all times surrounded by individuals who beloved him and beloved his theater. He made it a non-profit in 1991, and right this moment there’s a devoted crew of volunteers who’re dedicated to protecting Bill’s imaginative and prescient alive. It’ll be round for an extended, very long time.”

Old Town Music Corridor in El Segundo at night time

Chris Willman / Variety

Discipline was born on October 4, 1939 in Los Angeles to William Thomas Discipline, chief electrician for the Los Angeles Unified College District, and Gertrude Sara Hopkins, a secretary for the LAUSD. He acquired his begin as a performer at the downtown film palace the Los Angeles Theatre, enjoying organ preludes at the same time as a pre-teen. Later he carried out at church buildings and ice skating rinks, earlier than he and Coffman procured the uncommon discover of an precise Wurlitzer, as Fox was divesting itself of theater organs from the city film palaces that have been being quickly demolished within the early ’60s.

Bill Discipline, organist of Old Town Music Corridor

Old Town Music Corridor

Smith, who was at Klein’s efficiency at OTMH in March, its remaining night time earlier than the lockdowns, remembers his first go to to Old Town Music Corridor effectively. “It was in 1981 after I was 16 and I used to be seeing ‘Naughty Marietta,’ the Nelson Eddy/Jeanette McDonald musical. And I acquired to speaking with an older gentleman who was sitting behind me, and I regularly realized it was Meredith Willson, who wrote ‘The Music Man.’ It made an instantaneous and lifelong impression to me that you could possibly go to a screening in a revival home and sit beside somebody who wrote one of the masterpieces of Broadway musicals. It sort of attracted that crowd, at that point — individuals who had made the work, and weren’t simply there to see the film.”

Klein didn’t uncover the theater till the late ’90s, after she’d already change into enamored of the Silent Film Theater’s programming to the north, and was in a position so as to add it to a listing that generally feels all too quick of shrines to L.A.’s leisure heritage.

“Old Town Music Corridor and the Silent Film Theatre have been simply these locations the place you could possibly simply see that someone had this imaginative and prescient and put up this enterprise, and what the heck is that, you recognize?” she laughs. “They have been locations that have been taking their ardour for, in Bill Discipline’s case, theater organs and previous movies and ragtime music. They usually constructed an standard dream, like nothing else on the panorama. I feel there are at all times some individuals which are looking out for issues that aren’t the stuff of the day, of the tradition at giant. and are searching for one thing else. These days, if you happen to had any inkling, of course, you may lookup on-line and possibly discover a group and a distinct segment curiosity group. However these are locations that got here up earlier than that and sort of created a hub and individuals one after the other kind of discovered about it. You are feeling prefer it’s a spot the place you may possibly discover your tribe.”

Continues Klein, “Each time I’d go there, you’d positively see this group of youthful those that have been across the theater that have been serving to to take care of the place, serving to Bill to get the promotions out or take the tickets and promote popcorn. My final gig in the beginning shut down was March 8. All of us knew that there was this (coronavirus) factor looming on the horizon, and we talked about sort of attempting to inoculate ourselves with pleasure. I’m so glad Bill was there. He was in nice kind as standard, making heaps of jokes and simply holding courtroom within the entrance of the theater. And now I’m so completely satisfied that we had that point collectively simply earlier than all this occurred. He had had strokes earlier than and scared all people; we went ‘Oh, no, what’s going to occur to every little thing now?’ And he’d bounce proper again and be proper again in there working, in all probability earlier than he ought to have. You at all times felt like he possibly didn’t assume that the place might run with out him at the helm. However I feel that organically it occurred, and he did encompass himself with individuals who actually care concerning the theater. I feel it looks as if it would really be okay.”

El Segundo was not at all times the best place to persuade leisure business of us from the west aspect/east aspect/Valley axis to get all the way down to, at least earlier than Hollywood manufacturing started discovering town, which particularly downtown can look like a quaint land that point forgot. Old Town Music Corridor appeared like much more of a Brigadoon by being on such a quiet time capsule of a road — a time capsule of which period, it isn’t at all times simple to establish, as a result of one of the options of having the ability to see ’20s, ’30s and ’40s movies there may be having the ability to cease in at one of the area’s few tiki bars, the Purple Orchid, for a ’60s-style chaser earlier than or after the movie.

One of the numerous youthful entertainment-biz individuals who developed a deep ardour for Old Town Music Corridor is Charley Feldman, an animation author who simply labored as a employees author on the primary season of Disney Channel’s “The Owl Home.” She evangelized for the venue in an enormous means, by having her pals fill the home for her wedding ceremony.

Marriage ceremony at Old Town Music Corridor

Michelle Pullman of Rad and In Love

“We are going to always remember his rascal scooter rolling via the aisles, plunking himself on his stool and then him springing to life on that enormous, colourful beat of an organ — simply the good,” says Feldman. “I can’t imagine Bill received’t be there the subsequent time we go.

“I fell in love at Bill’s theater. My husband and I will not be non secular, so once we have been discussing sacred areas for us to get married in, we actually solely had one place in thoughts. We went on an early date to see ‘Casablanca’ there, and have gone many occasions since, notably for Halloween and Christmas to see the kitschy decorations and the themed films. Once we approached Bill to get married there, he tell us that we have been one of solely a handful of individuals to need to get married at the Old Town Music Corridor, which I nonetheless can’t imagine. Much more unbelievable was how concerned Bill was in making this present day particular and private. He informed us the earlier wedding ceremony had a person in a monkey swimsuit, and requested if we might do one thing like that. We didn’t have a monkey swimsuit, however we did have a touring jazz band. He personally needed to play the organ for us to stroll down the aisle and he had great strategies about which songs have been proper. We integrated the sing-along portion of the same old Old Town screening, however Bill curated it in order that they have been all love songs. He performed for our total wedding ceremony as all of us sang collectively within the seats. It was precisely what we needed, a marriage that wasn’t passive, that concerned our group and launched that very same group to a spot that meant lots to us. Bill didn’t know us, and he did all this for peanuts.

“We simply needed to schedule it for one of the three weekends a yr the theater was closed, as a result of the present should go on (the opposite 49). Bill beloved sharing movies a lot that he solely closed on Christmas, Tremendous Bowl, and 4th of July weekends,” Feldman says. “It’s with no small irony that he’s taking this (Independence Day) weekend to be at peace.”

Discipline is survived by his longtime associate, Danny Tokusato, and two sisters. Funeral preparations are pending at Inexperienced Hills Memorial Park in Palos Verdes. A digital service on the internet is being deliberate. Donations to the non-profit venue in Discipline’s reminiscence could also be made via the web site: www.OldTownMusicHall.org.