Bill Gates charges against NFTs: “they are 100% based on the theory that there is always someone dumber [a quien vendérselos]”

TC Sessions Climate is an event on entrepreneurship and climate technology organized by the publication TechCrunch. At first glance, it doesn’t seem like the most obvious place to start discussing NTFs… but when one of your guest speakers is none other than Bill Gates.

During his conference, the founder of Microsoft —today more involved in philanthropic, health and… nuclear issues— stated that prefer to invest in assets that offer tangible resultssuch as farms or factories, and not on things like cryptocurrencies or NFTs:

“I’m not involved in things like that, I don’t invest either short or long in either one.”

In his opinion, both assets are generally designed “to avoid taxes or any other kind of government regulation.” But besides that, he criticizes their lack of capacity to promote social change. Of course, he does it with irony, as when he refers to the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club:

“Obviously those very expensive digital images of monkeys are going to make the world a lot better.”

Already in 2021 criticized a tweet by Elon Musk that promoted investment in cryptocurrencieswhen bitcoin was still around $63,000:

“My take on it boils down to, if you have less money than Elon, you should probably be careful [con las criptomonedas]”.

How to buy Bitcoins safely and without risk

Monkeys, fools, herds and hot potatoes

But now the target of their criticism has been, fundamentally, the NFTs. According to the founder of Microsoft, its rise is based 100% on the always-there-is-someone-more-dumb theorya financial concept that asserts that even the most overvalued assets can generate returns as long as their last owner finds someone less savvy than himself to place them with.

According to this theory, the existence of people willing to buy this class of assets is understandable if we know the biases of human behavior: some people they are attracted to assets whose price they see rising —no matter how irrational such rise may be—and that tendency is often exacerbated by the herd mentality generated by the spread of stories about those who got rich before them by investing in those assets.

But the markets that grow driven by that kind of point of view always end up encountering an insurmountable barrier: there comes a time when there is no one left willing to pay more for said asset. At that point, the market becomes the game of hot potato, and the last one on the list of ‘fools’ ends up being the one holding the potato at the time of the explosion.

And well, the potato / NFT bubble (like that of cryptocurrencies) seems to be about to explode: a month and a half ago, a third of the NFTs had lost all their value and another third was worth less than its cost.

Via | TheVerge