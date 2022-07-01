Bill Gates encourages the smartest people to put aside finance and work in this other industry

A few days ago, the businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates participated in the TechCrunch Sessions Climate event, focused on addressing climate policy, and took the opportunity to launch a call to all people with a ‘high’ IQ to consider working in other kinds of companies in addition to those for which they are usually recommended to opt for mere lucrative criteria —normally investment banking—.

In his talk, Gates addressed the role of Breakthrough Energy, his investment fund focused on supporting climate-friendly projects, to say that the message he intends to launch with it is “Hey, do not limit yourself to working with derivatives on Wall Street. […] I’m calling on those starting their careers in the field of hard sciences and engineering: we need you to get involved.”

It is also true that among the investors in his fund are numerous millionaires… who became rich thanks to their participation in the finance sector: Soros, Steyer, Bloomberg…

Search for meaning before profit

The success of Breakthrough Energy depends, according to the founder of Microsoft, on having young people with strong ideas, a high IQ and who “don’t want to work only on what maximizes their income.” Furthermore, he argues, the social perception about that kind of jobs that guarantee high salaries has changedand now “are seen as somewhat less honorable than a few years ago,” which makes a compelling case for attracting young talent.

And it is that, last April, the psychology researcher Matthew Killingsworth (Univ. of Pennsylvania), affirmed that there is a correlation between high salaries and feelings of personal accomplishment…

…but only for those people who prioritize money over other goals; which is fortunate, because, just a month later, a Deloitte study revealed that “find a job with meaning” was the motivation of 26% of millennials to choose your current job position. An attitude also shown in a similar percentage by their successors of the ‘generation Z’.

Opposite Gates, maintaining a question/answer format, was Tech Crunch’s Darrell Etherington, who did a defense of technological innovation “as the only way for” advances to take place necessary to reach a goal of zero carbon in 2050.

Via | CNBC Image | Sebastian Vital via Flickr