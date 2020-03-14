Bill Gates is stepping down from Microsoft’s board

The clock has run out on one of many very important founding fathers of tech.

Microsoft launched Friday that Bill Gates is stepping down from its board of directors. Gates co-founded Microsoft in 1975 and served as a result of the chairman of the board until 2014. He had to this point stepped once more from each day operations in 2008.

Gates will reportedly be spending additional time on his philanthropic efforts in world nicely being and further. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which the couple primarily based in 2000 and now has an endowment of nearly $50 billion, is reportedly an important private foundation on the earth. Gates is also a founding member of the Giving Pledge, a advertising marketing campaign to get the sector’s richest of us to vow to donate practically all of their wealth. Be taught additional…

