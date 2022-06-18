Bill Gates predicted four things for 2022: these are the ones that have come true (and the ones that haven’t) today

It is already a true tradition that Bill Gates makes different predictions before starting a new year, and 2022 was no exception. Through his personal blog, he published in December last year a list of predictions about the new year, as well as an overview of how it will develop. Now that we are close to the hemisphere of 2022, and all the predictions he made can be analyzed, as well as those that have come true.

In general, Bill Gates is very optimistic after a 2021 that was really complicated. This is mainly due to COVID-19, and that is why there are many skeptical people who do not understand that there is great optimism in a person of such relevance. But the truth is that as time goes by, it seems that he is quite right in his predictions.

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic

One of the great affirmations that he was able to make for this year is undoubtedly that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is getting closer. Specifically, it points to the fact that this year the acute phase of the pandemic will end, and it seems that at the moment it is being fulfilled. The fact that there are billions of people vaccinated means that mortality has dropped drastically. Although at the moment has not been able to reach full normalitythe truth is that the data is promising and suggests that Bill Gates has ended up fulfilling what he said in his post.





It places great emphasis, above all, on vaccines, emphasizing that messenger RNA vaccines have been one of the great advances in society as a whole. These are going to be able to open the door to many other variances to cure diseases that today do not have a treatment like this. But although he is committed to the end of this pandemic, the truth is that he also affirms that from Microsoft are ready to face another pandemic again in case it re-emerges.

This is something that extends throughout the world, since he believes that both governments and society are more aware of these advances. Likewise for Bill Gates the end of the pandemic will be established by the administrations with the efforts that are put on the table to put an end to this scourge, especially in countries that are not fully developed and where investment is needed.

Telecommuting is here to prevail

Another of the great predictions that he has made for this 2022 is closely related to technology itself and the metaverse. In this case comes caused by the pandemic itself, where many thoughts have changed in the companies themselves. The most important thing in this case is that the culture of being in an office is losing all its importance. And this year we are seeing numerous news with how teleworking is advancing by leaps and bounds, with the aim of ensuring that no one has to be locked in an office.

But the technology is going to go much further in the coming years. According to Gates’ prediction, in two or three years it will go from holding meetings with 2D cameras to something completely different in a 3D space where all colleagues with fully digital 3D avatars. This would make it possible to reproduce the fact of being in the same room with the rest of the teammates thanks to these avatars.





For now, the data supports this prediction by Bill Gates, especially in Spain. Despite the fact that in 2022 there are no longer confinements, from the ONTSI (National Observatory of Technology and Society), 7.5% of the employed population has continued to work telematically during the first quarter of 2022. Although this represents a decrease of 0.4% compared to the last period of 2021, it can be seen how many companies may be changing their vision about not necessarily going to work.

Without going any further, the Central Government itself has approved several guidelines aimed at the officials themselves so that they can continue working from their own home. This makes the administration can lead by examplethat if there is no organizational force that contravenes it, anyone can be with their computer at home carrying out their work activity.





The only thing left in this case is to wait to see if Gates’ prediction in this technological leap ends up being fulfilled in the coming years. Definitely it will take a big investment on the part of the companies to apply it, but it is quite feasible seeing how it has worked during the pandemic.

A digital and accessible education

And beyond work, it is also predicted that digitization will finally reach education fully. This means that the classrooms will transform with the new tools that have been known throughout the pandemic. In this way, there is also the possibility of reducing the gap that exists in education in the not too distant future so that any child can access online tools.

In addition, the teaching staff has tried at all times to improve their digital curriculum in the last two years by exploring new digital tools. This will make the students have the best possible help while you are doing an online assignment, but also teachers will be able to better understand how their students are doing.





Naturally, he has spoken on countless occasions of the effect that Microsoft can have precisely in this field. During the pandemic, many of this company’s tools have been used like Teams or your own digital whiteboard to present problems to students.

But for this prediction to be fulfilled, it will be necessary to have mainly resources. It is a reality that in many families there are not enough economic resources to be able to have a computer, a smartphone or a tablet in order to access these tools. This is something that has been experienced in this same pandemic, where many municipalities have had to buy equipment to lend it to families in order to continue classes.

Telemedicine will gain strength

And finally, the field where this improvement can also be seen is in health. It has been a reality that during the pandemic they have discovered Non-face-to-face appointments with a doctor to carry out minor procedures such as the renewal of electronic prescriptions. That is why Bill Gates bets on telemedicine, and appointments with the doctor through the internet and without having to go in person. This will save patients a lot of time in having to travel to a physical center.

But this would go much further, if you have a home clock that measures vital signs, blood glucose, heart rate and other data that can be shared electronically with the doctor. In this case, we have seen some progress throughout 2021 and 2022 with Apple at the forefront of this type of technology in its smart watches. Likewise, it returns to the idea that the pandemic will be able to accelerate this process of digitalization of health.





The problem once again will be the change of conscience of the whole society that in many cases do not have access to this technology. You have to think that, for example, in Spain, older people do not have a smartphone with which to communicate with their doctor through a video call or they do not want to always have an electronic watch that they do not understand. This makes this prediction undoubtedly come true, but in many more years than is being considered right now.

What has Bill Gates ended up getting right?

Of all these predictions that have been made by Bill Gates, the truth is that so far few have been fulfilled. The only one has been related to COVID-19 and the generated pandemic, since the statistics on deaths and infections point to a decrease. Although Gates himself points out that he fears that there is a new mutation in the genetic code, that he will make a new variant appear and put the entire population in check again.

Although it states in its predictions that during this 2022 will be working so that the population is more prepared in the face of a pandemic. This means that it seeks awareness and also a commitment to research with the aim that in the future it does not end up in a similar situation again.

In the rest of the branches, telecommuting seems to be working in 2022, as predicted. But telemedicine and tech-infused education may still are much further awayalthough in the remainder of the year we may be surprised.