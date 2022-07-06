Bill Gates shares the resume he sent to companies in the 70s. This is the salary he asked for a year before founding Microsoft

Bill Gates is one of the richest people in the world. He founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975, and since then, his achievements have revolutionized the world of computing. Now, dedicated to his foundation, and to predicting the future, he also has time to share the occasional anecdote. And it is that a year before founding what would become one of the largest technology companies in history, young Gates was looking for work.

Recently, through LinkedIn, Bill Gates shared the resume he sent to companies in 1974, while he was studying at Harvard. In his CV, in addition to the experience he had at the time, the salary for which he believed he had to be hired appeared: $12,000 (over $75,000 adding inflation). What came just a year later meant that he never had to worry about writing a resume again.

A resume that reflects Gates’ experience at just 18 years old

The CV you share is typewritten, long before personal computers became popular and offered writing features of the style. In addition, he accompanied his CV with a few words:

Whether you’re a recent graduate or a college dropout, I’m sure your resume looks much better than mine did 48 years ago.





The truth is that few people have access to study at Harvard. Nor is it common to have the experience that Gates had at his age in numerous fields of computing and programming. And much less have the possibility of leaving Harvard knowing that if things do not go well for you, you can return. So let us doubt that statement, Mr. Gates, regardless of how well he meant to share his resume.

Gates wrote the resume when he was just 18 years old, aiming to work as a systems analyst or systems programmer. In the CV he mentioned his experience in programming languages ​​such as FORTRAN, COBOL, ALGOL, or BASIC. He also discussed his experience as a systems programmer at TRW Systems Group in 1973.

Additionally, during his time at Lakeside School, he was a co-leader and collaborator on a ‘general purpose’ homework scheduling project for private schools. His software, written in FORTRAN and using the CDC 6400, PDP-10, and PDP-11 computers, made total profits of about $10,000, a figure that, if we add inflation, comes out to about $60,000.

Everything changed in 1975, when he decided with Allen to found ‘Micro-Soft’ in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In a difference of a few years, Gates went from asking for about $12,000 a year to being a millionaire at the age of 26.