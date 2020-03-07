Bill Maher Defends Chris Matthews and Slams Coronavirus ‘Overreactions’

Bill Maher made some controversial feedback defending the abruptly retired “Hardball” host Chris Matthews and slamming overreactions to the coronavirus unfold.

“A good friend of mine misplaced his job this week — Chris Matthews. Needed to offer him a shoutout as a result of I’ll miss him and plenty of different folks will, too,” the “Actual Time” host mentioned Friday. “MSNBC used to run this factor, ‘That is who we’re.’ Effectively, I didn’t like who you had been this week and I don’t assume lots of people who work there like this both. I believe this cancel tradition is a most cancers on progressivism.”

Matthews introduced his retirement on air Monday and apologized for making inappropriate feedback to ladies on his present. Every week earlier, a feminine journalist wrote an op-ed revealing that Matthews mentioned issues that made her uncomfortable in a 2016 encounter on his present and cited quite a few different examples of girls with comparable experiences.

Maher acknowledged that Matthews mentioned “sort of creepy” issues to ladies over time, however defended him by saying, “Guys are married for 1,000,000 years” and they “need to flirt for 2 seconds.”

He then turned his focus to Laura Bassett, the journalist behind the op-ed, saying, “Thanks, Rosa Parks.” He added, “Is she a praise sufferer or a praise survivor?”

Segueing to the unfold of the coronavirus, Maher mentioned, “Talking of overreactions, I’m over this virus. I haven’t had it. What I’m saying is, I’m sick. I don’t imply that, both. I’m sick of the virus — however not from the virus. At this level, I simply f—ing need to get it so we don’t have to speak about it or fear about touching my face anymore.”

This comes after movie competition South by Southwest was canceled over fears of the coronavirus spreading and different occasions, like Miami’s Extremely Music Pageant and the American Movie Institute’s Life Achievement Award Gala, have been postponed.

“The best way they discuss it on the information…They make it sound like in case you’re inside six ft of anybody who has it, simply get your affairs so as,” Maher mentioned.

As of Saturday, greater than 3,000 folks have died from the pandemic worldwide, together with 17 folks in america, based on the Washington Publish. Maher listed off statistics of “the common flu” and claimed that 517 folks have died from it “this season” in California and 61,000 died from it final yr.

“If that was on TV day-after-day, I’d assume we’d be freaking out,” he mentioned. “Individuals die. That’s what occurs in life…Y2K was going to finish the world and the fires in Kuwait had been going to finish the world and the BP oil spill was going to finish the world, and each different f—ing flu we’ve ever had. And it didn’t.”