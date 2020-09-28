Bill Maher’s ‘Actual Time’ Renewed at HBO Through 2022

Bill Maher and his “Actual Time” speak present can be again for at least two extra years.

HBO has renewed “Actual Time” by means of 2022, taking the present to its twentieth season. The choose up was introduced by HBO programming EVP Nina Rosenstein.

“For 18 seasons, Bill Maher and the gifted crew at ‘Actual Time’ have given audiences an unparalleled platform for debate, comedy, and social discourse,” mentioned Rosenstein. “We’re so joyful to proceed this partnership.”

“18 years – I can’t consider I’m turning 18 and HBO isn’t making me depart house,” added Maher. “Thrilled to be dwelling below their roof for one more couple of years.”

Information of the renewal comes round six months after Maher got here below hearth for calling COVID-19 the “Chinese language virus.” Maher later defended his touch upon air, saying “it scares me that there are folks on the market who would moderately die from the virus than name it by the incorrect title.”

Previous to that, Maher had downplayed the consequences of the lethal virus, which has now killed over 200,000 folks in the US. Like fellow HBO speak present “Final Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Actual Time” has been pressured to shoot episodes from Maher’s house because of the pandemic.

“I’m sick of the virus — however not from the virus. At this level, I simply f—ing wish to get it so we don’t have to speak about it or fear about touching my face anymore,” Maher mentioned.

“Actual Time” is government produced by Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, and Billy Martin. Chris Kelly serves as co-EP, Matt Wooden as producer, and Paul Casey as director.