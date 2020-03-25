Bill Rieflin, Drummer for King Crimson, Ministry, R.E.M., Dies at 59

Bill Rieflin, a remarkably versatile drummer whose work over the previous 30 years spanned Ministry, R.E.M., Swans, 9 Inch Nails and King Crimson, amongst many others, has died after a battle with most cancers, in accordance with pals and social-media posts from a number of artists he carried out with. He was 59.

A typical thread all through his profession was the truth that he hardly ever joined any of the bands he labored with, quite working as a long-term employed gun. He additionally continuously performed with bands that included different drummers: King Crimson, his most up-to-date group, at instances featured three.

A local of Seattle, he performed in a band with bassist Paul Barker, who later joined Ministry. Barker introduced Rieflin into Ministry’s prolonged musical household of the early ‘90s, and he performed with that group in addition to the related acts Revolting Cocks, Pigface and Chris Connelly.

Reiflin’s Seattle residency led to his subsequent, seemingly unlikely transfer, into R.E.M.: guitarist Peter Buck had moved to the town and the band’s founding drummer, Bill Berry, had left in 1997. He labored with the group from 2003 via its disbanding in 2011, in addition to the Minus 5, a band (sometimes that includes Buck) that was fashioned by fellow R.E.M. auxiliary member Scott McCaughney, in addition to a mission known as Sluggish Music with Buck and Crimson founder Robert Fripp, and a mission known as the People with Fripp and Fripp’s spouse, singer Toyah Wilcox.

One of many nice drummers has left us: Bill Rieflin. Simply 59 years previous, means too younger. Most cancers. Performed on a lot of wonderful albums with Ministry, 9 Inch Nails, R.E.M. and Swans. Amongst many others. Thanks for all of the sensible beats, rousing rhythms and provoking music. — Peter Albrechtsen March 24, 2020

A multi-instrumentalist, Rieflin additionally labored as a solo artist and launched solo recordings and, with the group KMFDM, performed drums, keyboards and bass and sang. He start performing with King Crimson in 2013 first as a drummer than returned later as a keyboardist. In one other dramatic instance of his versatility, he carried out with the bruising avant act Swans and performed drums on Robbie Williams’ album “Take the Crown” at across the identical time.

Paying tribute to one of the crucial revered industrial drummers, Seattle-born, Bill Rieflin. He performed drums with Ministry, the Revolting Cocks, Lard, KMFDM, Pigface, Swans, Chris Connelly, and 9 Inch Nails. He was most just lately a member of King Crimson. — Kevin Cole March 24, 2020

Rieflin’s wide selection of fellow musicians is evidenced by the response to his loss of life on Twitter, with heartfelt posts from everybody from Wilcox to Ministry to Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic.