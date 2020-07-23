Bill & Ted 3 to Release on VOD and Select Movie Theaters Amid Pandemic

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” has shifted its launch plans, and as a substitute will debut on premium video on demand and in choose film theaters on Sept. 1 as coronavirus circumstances spike throughout the nation.

The announcement comes following the information that Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” has been taken off launch calendars, although its nonetheless anticipated to launch in 2020. Since many theater chains had hoped to peg their reopening dates to “Tenet’s” launch, the transfer induced exhibitors to shift their plans.

Already, AMC Theatres — the nation’s greatest cinema chain — has delayed plans to reopen, and now plans to resume enterprise in mid to late August. Rival circuits like Regal and Cinemark might observe go well with, particularly if Disney’s “Mulan” strikes off its Aug 21 launch date.

Given the surge in circumstances of coronavirus, it’s unclear when theaters throughout america will likely be in a position to reopen to a major diploma. There’s nonetheless no signal when New York Metropolis and Los Angeles, the 2 greatest moviegoing markets within the nation, may have permission to restart operations.

“Bill & Ted 3,” which was initially set to open on Aug. 21, is the newest film to skip a standard theatrical launch amid the pandemic. Different films, reminiscent of Andy Samberg’s “Palm Springs,” Judd Apatow’s “The King of Staten Island,” the third “SpongeBob” entry and Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” have modified plans and launched in properties at a time when most film theaters are closed and individuals are nonetheless staying at house.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” — starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter — is the third installment within the sci-fi comedy sequence, following 1989’s “Bill & Ted’s Wonderful Journey” and 1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.” The newest entry has been within the works since 2010. The movie is directed by Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”), whereas franchise veterans Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon wrote the script. Set 29 years after their final journey, “Bill & Ted 3” follows the time-traveling finest buddies as they set out on a wild journey to save the world.

Orion Photos, the studio releasing the movie, additionally showcased a brand new trailer on Thursday forward of Comedian-Con at House. The forged will take part in a panel, hosted by Kevin Smith, on July 25.