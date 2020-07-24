Bill & Ted Face the Music to be released on-demand and in cinemas – watch the trailer

The get together’s again on, dudes – Orion Photos has released a brand new trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music – the third movie in the Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter comedy franchise.

The third instalment, which premieres in cinemas and on-demand on 1st September, checks in with the time-travelling duo virtually 30 years since the franchise’s second movie – Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

In the trailer, we see a now middle-aged Bill (Winter) and Ted (Reeves) nonetheless struggling to make it in the music enterprise while hitting a tough patch with their respective wives, Joanna (Jayma Mays) and Elizabeth (Errin Hayes).

They’re quickly visited by a messenger from the future (Kristen Schaal), who informs them that they’ve 78 minutes to write a music that can save the Earth and the complete universe.

With the assist of their daughters, performed by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving, who observe down well-known musicians all through historical past, Bill and Ted embark on their mission to forestall the finish of the world.

The trailer additionally teases an look from the Grim Reaper, with William Sadler reprising his function from Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

The likes of rapper Child Cudi, Jillian Bell (22 Bounce Road), Holland Taylor (Legally Blonde), Arcade Hearth’s Win Butler and SNL’s Beck Bennett additionally seem in the trailer, which landed on YouTube earlier in the present day.

George Carlin, who performed Bill and Ted’s cool mentor Rufus in the earlier movies, handed away in 2008 however will reappear in the upcoming film by means of archive footage.

Bill & Ted was initially set for theatrical launch on 21st August 2020, nonetheless due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the movie’s launch was pushed again to September.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will premiere in cinemas and on-demand on Tuesday 1st September 2020. If you happen to’re in search of one thing to watch, try our TV Information.