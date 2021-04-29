Billboard Awards Nominations Led by the Weeknd, DaBaby and Pop Smoke

The Weeknd is the leading nominee for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, with his 16 nods putting him ahead of DaBaby, with 11, the late Pop Smoke, with 10, and country singer Gabby Barrett, who’s up for nine.

Meghan Thee Stallion was the second most named female artist in Thursday morning’s announcement, coming in with seven nominations. Bad Bunny, Drake, the late Juice WRLD and Chris Brown also have seven chances this year. Lil Baby and Morgan Wallen have six nominations apiece, followed by Justin Bieber and Doja Cat with five.

Dick Clark Productions addressed Wallen’s six nods, saying he would not be invited to participate in the show despite his nominations because his recent actions did not meet with the show’s “core values.”

The Billboard Awards are not voted upon, per se, but reflect data collected by the music trade publication for its charts from streaming, sales, airplay and social engagement. The nominations for this set of awards are based on a chart period starting March 21, 2020 and ending a few weeks ago on April 3.

Last year, the telecast was delayed from its usual May spot until October as a result of the pandemic. For 2021, things are back to a normal schedule, with the show scheduled to be broadcast on May 23, airing live on both coasts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

The contenders for the crowning category, Top Artist, are Taylor Swift (who has four nominations), the Weeknd Drake, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke.

Top New Artist is a contest between Barrett, Doja Cat, Pop Smoke, Jack Harlow and Rod Wave.

The Weeknd’s overwhelming 16 nominations include bids for Top Artist,Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, Top R&B Album, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Selling Song, Top Radio Song, Top R&B Song and Top Latin Song.

Producers point out that Drake is poised to break his own record for the most wins of all time, if any of his six nominations results in a win. His current record stands at 27 Billboard Awards trophies, 12 of which came in the year 2019 alone. But should he not win any of his categories and Swift win all of her four nominations, those two artists would be tied at 27. Swift currently is in second place with 23 career awards, followed by Bieber with 20 and Garth Brooks with 19.

Either the Weeknd or Bieber could supplant Swift in the second-place spot if they win in all their possible categories.

Barrett’s tally is impressive, not just because she’s the leading female contender with nine nods, but because she’s never been nominated at all previously.

BTS looks likely to hold onto a streak in the Top Social Artist category; the K-group has had a lock on that division for the previous four years and may well make it five.

Wallen’s six nominations come even though he was recently barred from competing in another awards show produced by Dick Clark Productions, the Academy of Country Music Awards, because of the controversy over the country singer having been filmed using the N-word. Wallen remains on what he says is a voluntary time-out from publicly pursuing his career. Dick Clark Productions addressed Wallen’s inclusion in a statement, saying it could not exclude him in an awards process driven purely by data, but emphasizing that he would not be invited to participate in the show. His “Dangerous: The Double Album” remains the most consumed album of 2021 so far.

The full statement: “Unique among awards shows, Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard charts, and are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization. BBMA finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music (including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, social engagement), tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data.”

It continued, “With our content reaching millions of viewers, dcp and MRC have the privilege and responsibility to effect change by creating a more inclusive dialogue in our productions and across the industry.

“Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).

“It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work. We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows.”

The complete list of nominees:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

*Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

*Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

*Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”

Lil Baby “My Turn”

Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”

Taylor Swift “folklore”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko “Chilombo”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Slime & B”

Doja Cat “Hot Pink”

Kehlani “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

Top Rap Album

DaBaby “BLAME IT ON BABY”

Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”

Lil Baby “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake”

Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”

Sam Hunt “SOUTHSIDE”

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Carrie Underwood “My Gift”

*Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Top Rock Album

AC/DC “Power Up”

Miley Cyrus “Plastic Hearts”

Glass Animals “Dreamland”

Machine Gun Kelly “Tickets to My Downfall”

Bruce Springsteen “Letter to You”

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA “Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny “El Último Tour Del Mundo”

Bad Bunny “Las que no iban a salir”

Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”

J Balvin “Colores”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake “Carte Blanche”

Gryffin “Gravity”

Kygo “Golden Hour”

Lady Gaga “Chromatica”

Kylie Minogue “Disco”

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music “Peace”

Elevation Worship “Grave Into Gardens”

Carrie Underwood “My Gift”

We The Kingdom “Holy Water”

Zach Williams “Rescue Story”

Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne “I AM”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Royalty: Live at the Ryman”

Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1”

Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2”

Kierra Sheard “Kierra”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

BTS “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles “Adore You”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat “Say So”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”

Gabby Barrett “I Hope”

Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”

*Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”

*Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song

AJR “Bang!”

All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”

SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens”

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly “TOGETHER”

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)”

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus”

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne “Speak To Me”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On”

Marvin Sapp “Thank You For It All”

Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright”

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood”