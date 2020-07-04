Billboard Heiress Lists $15 Million L.A. Starter House – Variety

Now that she’s spooned out a whopping $24 million for a brand-new residential extravaganza in L.A.’s princely Pacific Palisades space, previously New York-based Van Wagner billboard heiress Hillary Thomas has no want for her different Palisades mansion, a smaller however nonetheless beautiful and designer-done property within the prestigious Riviera neighborhood pocket. The East Coast-style home has simply been dropped onto the open market, carrying a pricetag that’s only a couple hairs below $15 million.

Constructed new in 2014, Thomas acquired the home in 2018 along with her husband, enterprise capitalist Brent Thomas, paying about $13.9 million for the premises by an LLC simply linked to her. The approx. 9,100 sq. ft. construction lies on a south-facing .31-acre lot and is strolling distance to the unique Riviera Nation Membership, the place initiation charges high $250,000 and members embody Mark Wahlberg, Adam Sandler and Ari Emanuel.

Set on one of many Riviera’s most coveted streets, on a block lined by achingly attractive native sycamores, the home presents completely maintained lawns, sculpted hedges, white fences and a front-facing two-car storage.

Inside, a dramatic double-height entry is definite to impress friends and options chevron-patterned hardwood flooring. To the left of the entry is a proper eating room; to the precise lies a fireplace-equipped lounge bathed in heat impartial shades of gray and milky white, a decor pattern that carries on by a lot of the house.

An unlimited kitchen can simply cater the most important Fourth of July bashes — COVID-19 permitting, after all — and consists of two substantial islands with bar-style seating, plus each luxurious equipment identified to mankind. There’s additionally a beautiful breakfast space with views of the gardens by a glassy set of French doorways. Maybe essentially the most visually beautiful major ground house, nonetheless, is the all-white household room, with its magazine-worthy array of bookshelves and wall of glass sliders that seamlessly give method to the yard.

Every of the house’s seven bedrooms have ensuite baths and all are {custom} embellished custom-designed with a singular theme; there’s a pink-and-white bed room and a black-and-white bed room, whereas the all-white master bedroom has his-and-hers baths, plus a sitting space and lavish dressing room.

The remainder of the property is solely dedicated to wellness and a few old school relaxation and leisure; the home’s completed basement packs in a gymnasium, sauna, wine cellar with house for a whole bunch of bottles, and a soundproof movie show that may seat a dozen. The yard, in the meantime, consists of a big pool with inset spa and a number of waterfall options, sports activities courtroom, outside kitchen with BBQ, and an outside leisure space/lounge with TV and hearth.

A few of Thomas’ nearest Riviera neighbors included Sam Raimi, Sydney Holland, Kate Hudson, Ben Affleck, and Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley, who just lately dashed out $22 million for an much more extravagant manor only a fast skip away from the Thomas home.

As the one daughter of New York billboard magnate Richard Schaps, who bootstrapped Van Wagner Productions into one of many world’s largest privately-owned promoting corporations, Thomas and her household obtained an enormous windfall when the outside belongings of Van Wagner — now often known as Outfront Media — have been offered to CBS in 2014 for about $700 million in money. Final month, she acquired the aforementioned $24 million new Palisades property, a spec-built compound that presently ranks as the most important residential deal recorded on L.A.’s Westside to date in 2020.