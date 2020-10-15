Billboard Music Awards Go Back Into Business-as-Usual Mode: TV Review

Not each pandemic-era awards present can reinvent the wheel, or attempt to, only for the sake of quarantine creativity factors. And so “The Billboard Music Awards” occupied a novel house within the current historical past of prime-time awards reveals, by continuing virtually precisely because it in all probability would’ve if there had been a stay viewers within the Dolby Theatre. Aside from a number of fast jokes or allusions to COVID-19 situations, the one actual signal that there was something uncommon concerning the 2020 BBMAs was the shortage of any applause.

Effectively, besides throughout Garth Brooks’ medley, which weirdly arrived with its personal incongruous crowd roar, because the nation celebrity lifted his chin and pointed and performed to the higher decks, as he at all times does, even getting the phantoms up there to sing together with “Mates in Low Locations.” Had a few of Brooks’ fan membership snuck into the Dolby’s higher balcony only for his phase? Or was it simply the ghosts of stadium reveals previous that he was seeing up there? None of this was a blight, by the way in which, on his and his band’s precise efficiency, as a result of “That Summer time” and “The Dance” are songs that simply work, at all times, even when they appear to be being beamed in from an alternate universe.

Host Kelly Clarkson did sometimes acknowledge the one we’re residing in, with a gag applause/laughter generator she flipped on amid the silence. (Perhaps she was sitting on it within the inexperienced room throughout Brooks’ set.) However this was principally the primary huge awards present since March to take a business-as-usual strategy to what has struck earlier producers as a dilemma. No faking a stay viewers, just like the VMAs; no gimmick of a number of places, a la the ACMs; definitely no treating the entire deal as a pandemic-themed comedy present, just like the Emmys. The closest factor to an ongoing nod to darker facets of the current scenario was that a lot of the backup bands or dancers for the person performers wore masks, suggesting a form of caste system wherein the employed assist has a special set of protocols. (“Seven Toes from Stardom” apparently actually means seven toes from masklessness, these days.)

Okay, perhaps one different factor set this yr’s Billboard Awards other than what often goes down: the sense that the majority reigning pop superstars would moderately sit issues out till they are often in entrance of an precise adoring throng once more — excepting BTS, who usually are not within the enterprise of being snobby about turning down TV alternatives. However Billie Eilish confirmed as much as settle for some trophies, however to not carry out, and Harry Types did neither, all possible becoming a member of Taylor Swift in holding out for Grammy season. The present had no appointment efficiency like Madonna’s final yr or the J.Lo/DJ Khaled pairing the yr earlier than… which is simply as effectively, given what duds these each turned out to be. (Having a saucy manufacturing quantity constructed round a tune referred to as “Dinero” now looks like one thing from 10 years in the past, not two.) Wednesday’s present managed to reach at some highlights, anyway, with out enlisting a twerking solid of 1000’s.

The relative dearth of main marquee hitmakers allowed some artists to shine who may in any other case are inclined to get overshadowed, like Brandy, whose old-school chops and charisma not appear really easy to take without any consideration within the recalibration of the quarantine age. Issues acquired even older-schooler with the closing efficiency by En Vogue of the 20-year-old “Free Your Thoughts,” a potent callback to an age when R&B and screaming rock guitars weren’t seen to be unusual bedfellows. Can we simply unilaterally make En Vogue stars once more? Is there something stopping us?

There’s much less that’s gushy to be stated about Clarkson’s and Pentatonix’s okay opening revival of “Increased Love,” the Steve Winwood oldie that has by some means, in opposition to all odds, managed to change into severely overexposed within the yr 2020. It’s no coincidence that the present opened and closed with hits which can be 30 years or extra previous; within the famous lack of a up to date monoculture, TV producers can’t assist however look again to the final occasions there was such a factor.

Did any individual or tune that isn’t middle-aged handle to interrupt by, too? Why, sure: Doja Cat unexpectedly triumphed with a medley of “Juicy” and “Say So” that was positioned as a colourful homage to “Chicago,” gams propped up on picket chairs included. They stopped in need of paying tribute to Bob Fosse with the choreography, however Miss Cat (as Garth Brooks would discuss with her) was spectacular as a hoofer nonetheless.

On the other finish of the high-concept scale, nation star Luke Combs did a pleasant job with a easy, piano-accompanied model of current single “Higher Collectively.” Not often one to go formal, Combs confirmed up in a nice dinner jacket, as if desperate to place himself because the anti-Morgan Wallen — the newly married man whom Lorne Michaels might rely on to shelter in place the weekend earlier than, however nonetheless growly. (By the way in which: Has any tune in addition to “Higher Collectively” had as well-observed a line as “Your license in my pockets after we exit downtown” following as dangerous a line as “It’s a match made up in heaven, like good previous boys and beer”?)

The “higher” songs didn’t cease with Combs’. Alicia Keys’ rendering of “Love Seems to be Higher” could mark one of many few occasions her precise efficiency has been overshadowed by her look, though there was nothing improper with both… as soon as you bought used to how her extreme bangs and bodysuit made her look extra just like the fifth member of Blackpink than the Keys we’ve identified.

John Legend had the efficiency most tied to a second (non-political version), though not one he would have chosen to learn from. Clarkson, his “Voice” co-judge, addressed him and spouse Chrissy Teigen’s private misfortune in saying “our hearts exit to you each on this very troublesome time.” Legend devoted his efficiency to Teigen earlier than singing “By no means Break,” a tune about how “the world is harmful” that had significantly extra affect as a solo efficiency than it has in its extra totally produced, gospelly renderings.

Probably the most topical tune – political division – clearly belonged to Demi Lovato, who’d simply debuted “Commander in Chief” as a brand new single earlier within the day. Some have already famous that Lovato’s tune reminds them an excessive amount of of Pink’s “Expensive Mr. President” for consolation, however whereas there are similarities, you must give Lovato (and her co-writers) credit score for being extra confrontational in a second the place which may rely. Sure, it’s bizarre that the community allowed a tune sure to be this polarizing right into a prime-time slot, then determined that her backdrop picture of the phrase “VOTE” was past the pale. Bizarre, however inconsequential within the face of additional proof that, moderately than rockers or folkies, it’s pop stars on the grindstone attempting to create the protest tune that will likely be this technology’s “Ohio.”

Embarrassments had been few, though there was no motive to ship Put up Malone and Tyla Yaweh off-site for a field-trip stroll round some form of industrial compound that Clarkson saved teasing as an “undisclosed location in Los Angeles.” One of many properties of no matter substance is being mined on the website is seemingly that it induces an absence of curiosity in even pretending to lip-synch. However, Posty was barely extra participating as an award recipient, when he was extolling the magic of grapes (don’t fear, it was as a lot of a non sequitur because it sounds) or having a socially distanced Clarkson push a cart stuffed with his 9 trophies for the night at him.

Sia’s new film theme could have its coronary heart in the suitable place, however ultimately, there are some songs you’ll be able to’t promote with out eye contact; it was a tune in want of twitch… not the social platform, however any precise sense that the performer was not immobilized behind that obscurant poodle wig.

The present being delayed seven months led to some awards whose displays appeared so dated that it was in the event that they had been artifacts from one other period. Lil Nas X received for “Outdated City Street,” the feel-good hit of the spring of 2019. Billie Eilish’s album, which got here out in March of final yr, beat out Grande’s, which got here out in February 2019. When Lil Nas X promised to satisfy us in “Nas-vember,” the most effective reminder we had that he didn’t imply a time warp the place we’d convene in November 2019 was the present’s fixed airing of a business for TikTok that featured the Idaho-longboarding cranberry-juice “Goals” man, plus Mick Fleetwood emulating him. That is the final word weirdness of the world we now stay in: that it takes a snippet of Fleetwood Mac’s “Goals” to shake us again into 2020.