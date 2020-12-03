Billboard Unveils 2020 Year-End Charts For Billboard 200, Hot 100, Social 50, And Extra, With BTS Making History

Billboard is wrapping up a yr of music with its charts for 2020!

BTS’s “Dynamite” grabs No. 38 on the Hot 100 Songs chart for 2020, making historical past by attaining the best peak by a Korean act on the chart because it beats PSY’s No. 47 with “Gangnam Model” in 2012. BTS can also be No. 42 on the Hot 100 Artists chart and No. 3 on the Hot 100 Artists – Duo/Group chart.

The group scores No. 18 on the High Artists chart for 2020 and takes the No. 1 spot on the High Artists – Duo/Group chart. BTS can also be No. 18 on the Billboard 200 Artists chart for the yr and No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Artists – Duo/Group chart.

The Billboard 200 Albums chart for 2020 consists of:

20. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7”

156. BTS’s “Love Your self: Reply:

189. BLACKPINK’s “The Album”

200. NCT 127’s “Neo Zone”

BTS is No. 1 on the Digital Track Gross sales Artists chart for 2020 whereas “Dynamite” takes No. 1 on the Digital Track Gross sales chart and “ON” is No. 44. Their company Huge Hit Leisure tops the Digital Track Gross sales Imprints chart and takes No. 4 on the Digital Track Gross sales Labels chart.

BTS’s “Dynamite” is No. 50 on the On-Demand Streaming Songs chart for 2020. “Dynamite” lands No. 45 on the Pop Songs chart for the yr, No. 73 on the Canadian Hot 100, and No. 27 on the Hot Canadian Digital Songs chart.

The group is No. 2 on the Unbiased Artists year-end chart. Huge Hit Leisure is No. 2 on the Unbiased Imprints chart and SM Leisure is No. 7. Huge Hit Leisure is No. 3 on the Unbiased Labels Chart.

BTS is No. 2 on the High Albums Gross sales Artists chart and “Map of the Soul: 7” is No. 3 on the High Albums Gross sales chart.

The Social 50 Artists chart for 2020 options BTS taking the highest spot after sustaining their reign over the chart this yr. That is their fourth yr in a row in No. 1 on the year-end chart. 2020’s chart consists of the next artists:

1. BTS

2. EXO

3. NCT 127

5. SEVENTEEN

7. TXT

8. ATEEZ

9. BLACKPINK

11. MONSTA X

12. GOT7

13. Stray Youngsters

14. NCT Dream

17. TWICE

18. NCT

19. The Boyz

21. EXO’s Baekhyun

22. TREASURE

26. SuperM

32. Crimson Velvet

37. WayV

39. IZ*ONE

40. ASTRO

45. MAMAMOO

46. GOT7’s Jackson

See extra rankings on 2020’s year-end Billboard charts beneath!

Unbiased Albums:

2. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7”

13. BTS’s “Love Your self: Reply”

20. NCT 127’s “Neo Zone”

43. SuperM’s “Tremendous One”

High Present Albums Gross sales:

3. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7”

13. NCT 127’s “Neo Zone”

24. SuperM’s “Tremendous One”

30. BLACKPINK’s “The Album”

36. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona”

42. SuperM’s “SuperM”

53. MONSTA X’s “ALL ABOUT LUV”

71. NCT’s “RESONANCE Pt. 1”

81. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~”

106. BTS’s “BTS WORLD”

167. BTS’s “Love Your self: Reply”

169. EXO’s “OBSESSION”

Tastemakers Albums:

2. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7”

14. NCT 127’s “Neo Zone”

23. SuperM’s “Tremendous One”

World Albums Artists:

1. BTS

2. NCT 127

3. SuperM

4. BLACKPINK

7. NCT

9. Stray Youngsters

10. Agust D (BTS’ Suga)

World Albums:

1. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7”

2. BTS’s “Love Your self: Reply”

3. NCT 127’s “Neo Zone”

4. BLACKPINK’s “The Album”

6. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona”

7. SuperM’s “Tremendous One”

8. SuperM’s “SuperM”

9. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~”

10. BTS’s “Love Your self: Tear”

11. NCT’s “RESONANCE Pt. 1”

12. BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love”

13. BTS’s “BTS WORLD”

14. BTS’s “You By no means Stroll Alone”

15. Agust D’s “D-2”

That is the primary yr that releases by Korean artists have taken 14 out of 15 ranks on the World Albums chart! Huge Hit Leisure is No. 1 on the World Album Imprints and World Album Labels charts, and SM Leisure is No. 2 on each charts. YG Leisure takes No. 4 on the World Album Imprints chart.

Congratulations to everybody!