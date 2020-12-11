Billie Eilish, Bong Joon Ho, Hans Zimmer Added to Variety FYC Festival

Variety has introduced further programming for its digital FYC Festival, operating from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17.

Lee Isaac Chung, director of A24’s “Minari,” will participate in a dialog with Academy Award winner Bong Joon Ho in regards to the making of the movie.

A Music for Screens panel exploring the creation of the Bond track “No Time To Die” will embrace Grammy winner Billie Eilish, Grammy winner and producer Finneas, Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, and legendary musician and songwriter Johnny Marr.

HBO and HBO Max will current two panels as a part of the competition. HBO will current a Meet the Makers: Behind the Lens panel with administrators Susanne Bier (“The Undoing”), Derek Cianfrance (“I Know This A lot Is True”), Misha Inexperienced (“Lovecraft Nation”) and Tim Van Patten (“Perry Mason”). Plus, HBO Max’s high manufacturing designers, together with Lester Cohen (“The Undoing”), Joel Collins (“His Darkish Supplies”), John P. Goldsmith (“Perry Mason”), Kalina Ivanov (“Lovecraft Nation”) and Chris Seagers (“Raised by Wolves”) will all be featured in an artisans panel.

The occasion additionally now features a roundtable on the way forward for cinematography with three of the business’s high cinematographers, together with Matthew Libatique (“The Promenade”), Tami Reiker (“One Evening in Miami”) and Dariusz Wolski (“Information of the World”).

The premier sponsors for Variety FYC Fest are FX and HBO. Amazon, Apple TV Plus, Briarcliff Leisure, Disney, Dreamworks Animation, Common, Focus Options, HBO, Hulu, Nationwide Geographic and Netflix are supporting companions of the occasion.

Variety FYC Fest is free to attend, however registration is required. To see the entire agenda and register, please go to right here.