Billie Eilish, David Beckham and many more ask David Attenborough about nature in star-studded video

Iconic broadcaster and historian Sir David Attenborough has answered questions about the planet and his profession in a star-studded new video produced by Netflix.

The interview comes as his newest documentary, A Life on Our Planet, prepares to land on the streaming service, looking again on his unbelievable profession and providing a stark warning about the need of pressing local weather motion.

Among the many acquainted faces who seem in the clip are soccer icons David Beckham and Marcus Rashford, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, acclaimed actress Dame Judi Dench, and Sport of Thrones star Maisie Williams.

Intercourse Schooling stars Asa Butterfield, Kedar Williams-Stirling and Patricia Allison additionally seem, in addition to Our Planet cameraman Sandesh Kadur, and many more who’ve been influenced by Attenborough’s unbelievable physique of labor.

The video touches on powerful topic issues, together with how the historian has been impacted by witnessing local weather harm, what could be completed to sluggish the melting of the ice caps, and the true price of deforestation.

As well as, he’s requested to select highlights from his decades-long profession, mentioning his work filming birds of paradise in the Nineteen Fifties, describing the species as “unforgettably stunning.”

Try the video under:

Sir Attenborough concludes: “The time has come now once we can’t simply have our personal egocentric pursuits, when now we have to consider different people who find themselves dependent upon what we do.

“That applies to all people on the planet. Now we have to work collectively, now we have to have worldwide agreements, now we have to work issues out.”

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet will launch globally on Netflix, Sunday 4th October 2020. On the lookout for one thing else to observe? Try our information to the greatest TV sequence on Netflix and greatest films on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.