Billie Eilish Drops New Single and Video, ‘Your Power’

Billie Eilish announced earlier this week that her second full-length album, the sarcastically titled “Happier Than Ever,” will be dropping in July, and has followed with a new single from it, “Your Power.”

“this is one of my favorite songs i’ve ever written,” she wrote in an all-lowercase statement accompanying the song. “i feel very vulnerable putting this one out because i hold it so close to my heart. this is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. i hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power.”

The quiet and acoustic song continues the chill vibe of the two other songs she’s released from the album so far, “My Future” and “Therefore I Am.” The video was directed by Eilish, the fourth official music video she has helmed herself, was shot in Simi Valley, California, north of Los Angeles, and features an 80-pound anaconda.

“MY NEW ALBUM ‘Happier Than Ever’ OUT JULY 30TH!,” she wrote in a social media post. “This is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am too!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.”

Judging by titles of the songs from the album (listed below) and it’s clearly ironic title (she appears in tears on the cover), the lyrics continue the dark — at times playfully dark — vibe of her Grammy-sweeping 2019 debut full-length, “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?” It includes her two most recent singles, “My Future” and “Therefore I Am,” although not her recent collaboration with Rosalia. Like her debut, it was written and produced with her brother and musical collaborator, Finneas.