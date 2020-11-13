Billie Eilish Drops New Song and Video, ‘Subsequently I Am’

Billie Eilish promised a brand new tune would drop this month, and positive sufficient, “Subsequently I Am” arrived on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT.

The monitor comes with an official music video additionally directed by the 18-year-old, five-time Grammy winner, and was shot in a abandoned Glendale Galleria shopping center, a well-recognized stomping floor for Eilish throughout her early teen years.

On Sunday, November 22, Eilish will ship the tune’s premiere efficiency on the American Music Awards, the place she is nominated for 2 awards. The present will broadcast dwell at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

On December 10, Eilish will carry out dwell on iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2020, which will likely be carried dwell on over 90 iHeartRadio stations and as a dwell video stream.

Whereas Eilish was scheduled to spend not less than half of 2020 on her “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?” tour, she solely acquired three dates in earlier than the jaunt was postponed as a result of pandemic. Nonetheless, she has been taking advantage of the downtime, acting on a number of livestreams — together with her bold, paid “The place Do We Go?” full-length livestreamed live performance final month — releasing the “My Future” single over the summer season, and not least making many outspoken efforts towards the 2020 presidential marketing campaign.

Throughout her livestreamed live performance, she sounded the alarm on local weather change and inspired followers to “vote the orange man out.” She and her brother and musical collaborator Finneas have been outspoken concerning the Trump administration, along with her being criticized for not supporting the president in a leaked inside memo and Finneas even releasing a brand new tune, “The place the Poison Is,” observing Biden’s victory over Trump, which was introduced Saturday.

Final month, she additionally launched a video for “No Time to Die,” her tune from the forthcoming James Bond movie of the identical identify, however that challenge appears to be cursed on some degree: The movie was first delayed simply a few weeks after her tune dropped, and was delayed once more simply after the video arrived.