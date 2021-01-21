Billie Eilish Drops New Song With Rosalia, ‘Lo Vas a Olvidar’

As promised, Billie Eilish has lastly dropped her long-awaited collaboration with Spanish singer Rosalia, “Lo Vas a Olvidar (You Will Overlook Her),” is dropping Thursday, Jan. 21, at midday ET / 9 a.m. PT. The track can be a part of the HBO hit collection “Euphoria”’s “Half Two: Jules’” soundtrack.

The moody, atmospheric track continues Eilish’s string of low-key songs which have adopted the April 2019 launch of her debut full-length album, “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?,” which swept the Grammy Awards final 12 months.

The episode’s teaser on social media options a preview of the monitor, though there’s not a lot to listen to besides some atmospheric sounds and cricket noises.

“You guys have been ready for this,” Eilish wrote in her Instagram submit, which incorporates a snippet of what’s apparently a video for the track.

Rosalia spoke in regards to the long-percolating track in an interview with Apple Radio again in April.

“Throughout these two final weeks I’ve been making an attempt to complete the Billie Eilish collab,” she continues. “I feel it’s getting fairly nearer. I feel that the preparations, I feel that yesterday I completed the preparations. I really feel just like the manufacturing, the sound design, is sort of performed, so I simply want that Billie perhaps sends the vocals and so they ship me the concepts that they wish to add as a result of we’re there.”

Eilish has dropped a collection of singles since “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?” She launched “Every thing I Needed” shortly earlier than she and brother/collaborator Finneas swept the Grammy Awards in January, adopted by “No Time to Die,” the theme track from the still-unreleased James Bond movie of the identical title; “My Future” adopted final fall.

Eilish and Rosalia have been each featured in Selection profiles in 2019, Eilish as Selection‘s Hitmaker of the Yr and Rosalia as a part of our Worldwide Influence difficulty.