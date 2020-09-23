Billie Eilish, George Clooney, More Present at HFPA Philanthropy Event

The Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation will current “HFPA Philanthropy: Empowering the Subsequent Technology” on Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. PT. This yr’s digital occasion might be accessible to stream on the Golden Globes’ YouTube channel and web site.

Hosted by James Corden, the philanthropy program will honor organizations that assist younger artists, filmmakers and storytellers. The occasion can even showcase latest works in movie, dance and music by college students from supported colleges.

The HFPA will distribute grants and scholarships to over 70 organizations, together with Los Angeles County Excessive Faculty for the Arts, Get Lit, Echo Park Movie Heart, Youngsters within the Highlight, UCLA Movie Younger Administrators, Outfest LA, Internal-Metropolis Arts, A Place Referred to as Residence, Las Fotos, Tomorrow Filmmaking At the moment and California State Summer season Faculty for the Arts.

Anna Kendrick, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Christian Slater, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Eddie Redmayne, Finneas O’Connell, George Clooney, John David Washington, Jurnee Smollett, Mary J. Blige, Technique Man, Millie Bobby Brown, Nicole Kidman, Paul Mescal, Salma Hayek, Sophia Loren and Tracee Ellis Ross will current the awards to this yr’s honorees.

Throughout this system, the group can even introduce a social justice grant of $300,000, introduced to the City Peace Institute, a number one nonprofit within the discipline of police reform. The grant might be introduced by Ross to civil rights chief and UPI founder Connie Rice.

Particular performances embrace Jennifer Hudson, the solid of NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and college students of Debbie Allen Dance Academy. The ultimate musical quantity will function college students from all HFPA grantee colleges.

Since 1989, the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation has donated a complete $44.5 million, and has distributed $5.1 million in 2020 to numerous organizations supporting arts training and different causes.