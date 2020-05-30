Billie Eilish Slams ‘All Lives Matter’ and White Privilege – Variety

Following the dying of George Floyd, Billie Eilish shared a passionate message to her Instagram followers calling on her white followers to acknowledge their privilege.

The prolonged assertion, posted Saturday morning, was captioned with the hashtags #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd and #BlackLivesMatter. Eilish’s outrage at Floyd’s dying is obvious in each her phrases and the truth that a lot of the message was written in all caps.

“I’ve been attempting to take this week to determine a technique to deal with this delicately,” Eilish wrote. “I’ve an enourmous [sic] platform and I strive actually exhausting to be respectful and take time to suppose by way of what I say and and how I say it… however holy sh– I’m simply gonna begin speaking.”

Eilish straight addressed individuals who use the slogan “All Lives Matter” to invalidate the #BlackLivesMatter marketing campaign and ignore the continued police brutality that black individuals expertise within the U.S.

“If I hear yet one more white individual say ‘All Lives Matter’ yet one more f—ing time I’m gonna lose my f—ing thoughts. Will you shut the f— up?” Eilish wrote. “Nobody is saying your life doesn’t matter. Nobody is saying your life just isn’t exhausting. Nobody is saying actually something in any respect about you… all you MFs do is discover a technique to make the whole lot about your self. This isn’t about you.”

She then used a number of metaphors to assist get throughout her level that black individuals are in want of a motion akin to #BlackLivesMatter to assist forestall injustices primarily based on their race, whereas white individuals are not.

“In case your pal will get a lower on their arm are you gonna wait to offer all your pals a bandaid first as a result of all arms matter? No you’re gonna assist your pal as a result of they’re in ache as a result of they’re in want as a result of they’re bleeding!” Eilish mentioned. “If somebody’s home was on fireplace and somebody is caught in the home, are you gonna make the fireplace division go to each different home on the block first as a result of all homes matter? No! As a result of they don’t f—ing want it.”

Eilish ended the submit by declaring a couple of of the methods by which white privilege pervades society and causes individuals of coloration to face persecution in a lot greater numbers.

“If all lives matter why are black individuals killed for simply being black? Why are immigrants persecuted? Why are white individuals given alternatives that folks of different races aren’t?” Eilish mentioned. “Why is it okay for white individuals to protest actually being requested to remain at house whereas carrying semi-automatic weapons? Why is it okay for black individuals to be known as thugs for protesting the homicide of harmless individuals? Have you learnt why? White. F—ing. Privilege.”

Together with her assertion, Eilish joins a slew of different celebrities who’ve spoken out about George Floyd’s dying, together with Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift.

Learn Eilish’s full assertion beneath.