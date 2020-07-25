Billie Eilish to Drop New Music, ‘My Future,’ Next Week

Billie Eilish took to social media right now to announce her upcoming track, “my future,” set for a July 30 launch.

Particulars on the track are slim, nevertheless it follows the February launch of “No Time To Die,” her track from the forthcoming James Bond movie of the identical title — which, like Eilish’s 2020 world tour, has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nevertheless, Selection‘s 2019 Hitmaker of the 12 months has stored busy through the pandemic. She and her father had been co-DJs for on Apple Music’s “Me & Dad Radio” in current weeks, she carried out a livestream live performance along with her brother Finneas in April and the 2 have carried out on on-line charity occasions as properly.

Her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?,” led her to Grammy historical past when she swept the massive 4 awards (finest new artist and track, file, and album the yr), beating out rivals like Taylor Swift, making the primary time a feminine artist has obtained all 4 honors without delay. She additionally received the award for finest pop vocal album, securing 5 of her six nominations. The one award she didn’t obtain was for finest pop solo efficiency, which went to Lizzo.

Eilish’s Instagram submit is the primary picture of herself uploaded to the web page since she paused her common content material in favor of Black Lives Matter advocacy after George Floyd’s demise.

Extra info on the observe, “my future,” is just not but out there.