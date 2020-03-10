General News

Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ is top global single for 2019

March 10, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Leisure

Billie Eilish’s “unhealthy man”, a pounding monitor that pokes amusing at distorted perceptions, was once named as the best worldwide single of 2019 by way of the report commerce.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment