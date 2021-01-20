Billie Eilish’s Collaboration With Rosalía Drops This Week

The long-promised collaboration between Billie Eilish and Spanish celebrity singer Rosalia will lastly drop this week, based on a submit on Eilish’s social media accounts.

“Lo Vas a Olvidar (You Will Neglect Her),” is dropping Thursday, Jan. 21, at midday ET / 9 a.m. PT. The music can be a part of the HBO hit sequence “Euphoria”’s “Half Two: Jules’” soundtrack.

The episode’s teaser on social media contains a preview of the monitor, though there’s not a lot to listen to besides some atmospheric sounds and cricket noises.

“You guys have been ready for this,” Eilish wrote in her Instagram submit, which features a snippet of what’s apparently a video for the music.

Rosalia spoke concerning the long-percolating music in an interview with Apple Radio again in April.

“Throughout these two final weeks I’ve been attempting to complete the Billie Eilish collab,” she continues. “I believe it’s getting fairly nearer. I believe that the preparations, I believe that yesterday I completed the preparations. I really feel just like the manufacturing, the sound design, is nearly achieved, so I simply want that Billie perhaps sends the vocals they usually ship me the concepts that they wish to add as a result of we’re there.”

Eilish has dropped a sequence of singles for the reason that April 2019 launch of her debut full-length album, “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?” She launched “All the pieces I Needed” shortly earlier than she and brother/collaborator Finneas swept the Grammy Awards in January, adopted by “No Time to Die,” the theme music from the still-unreleased James Bond movie of the identical title; “My Future” adopted final fall.

Eilish and Rosalia had been each featured in Selection profiles in 2019, Eilish as Selection‘s Hitmaker of the 12 months and Rosalia as a part of our Worldwide Impression situation.