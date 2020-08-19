Billie Piper on how her own rise to fame influences performance in I Hate Suzie

Billie Piper is returning to our TV screens later this month in model new comedy collection I Hate Suzie, which the previous Physician Who star co-wrote alongside her Secret Diary of a Name Woman collaborator Lucy Prebble.

The collection is about girl who had a profitable pop music profession in her teenage years earlier than transitioning to TV appearing work, and so it will be straightforward to see it as a story based mostly on Piper’s own life – with her profession having taken an analogous path.

However the actor says there may be far more to the collection than easy autobiography – and hopes viewers don’t get too hung up on that side of the story.

Talking in the newest concern of Radio Occasions, she stated, “There are many moments I actually wouldn’t need folks to suppose had been autobiographical.

“They’re actual emotions Lucy and I mentioned, however the precise narrative is totally made up. The temptation is to say, ‘That have to be autobiographical,’ however hopefully folks will recover from that fairly shortly.”

Nonetheless Piper did admit she was in a position to draw on her own private experiences when enjoying the character, claiming, “I know precisely what that looks like and I’m certain it feeds into my performance.”

She added, “I’m solely coming to phrases with a whole lot of it proper now. In my 20s a whole lot of my stress from that interval was buried, and I nonetheless battle to keep in mind a whole lot of it.

“I don’t remorse it. I love what I do and the place I’m at personally. However I definitely wouldn’t need my youngsters to go that approach. There’s an nervousness of me as a baby that I most likely on some ranges smother my youngsters with.”

Her co-writer Prebble – who has additionally written for Succession – was additionally eager to level out that inspiration got here from a lot of completely different sources, not simply Piper’s own life.

“We talked quite a bit about Lily Allen, Charlotte Church, Britney Spears,” she claimed. “Individuals who out of the blue grew to become seen and had been fairly psychologically affected by it. So it’s not even Billie we’re drawing on, it’s it in fairly a winking approach.”

Learn the total interview in this week’s Radio Occasions, out now.

All episodes of I Hate Suzie will arrive on Sky and NOW TV on 27th August 2020. Join a seven-day free trial of NOW TV’s Leisure Go, autorenews at £8.99 a month till 31st August 2020, £9.99 thereafter until cancelled.If you happen to’re in search of one thing else to watch, take a look at our TV Information.