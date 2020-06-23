Billionaire Reuben Brothers Exploring Bid for Baseball’s New York Mets – Variety

David and Simon Reuben, who amassed a fortune investing in actual property, expertise corporations and leisure, are exploring a bid for the New York Mets, folks conversant in the matter informed Sportico.

The brothers, who have been born in India and moved to London as youngsters, have a mixed internet value of about $14 billion — constructed on one of many largest portfolios of retail, workplace and residential properties.

The brothers are probably drawn to the workforce due to the true property improvement prospects round Citi Area, mentioned one of many folks, who was granted anonymity as a result of the matter is non-public.

The Mets have retained Allen & Co. to supervise the sale course of. Allen & Co. declined to remark. An e mail despatched to Reuben Brothers in London wasn’t instantly returned.

The brothers be a part of a rising record of potential bidders for the Mets, who in December mentioned they have been in talks to promote as much as 80% of the Main League Baseball workforce to hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen in a deal that valued the membership at $2.6 billion. That deal fell aside.

Different potential bidders embody billionaire Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils proprietor Josh Harris and former big-league star Alex Rodriguez, whose backers embody Florida Panthers proprietor Vinnie Viola and billionaire Mike Repole.

The Reuben brothers have additionally been talked about as a part of a gaggle that’s engaged in talks to purchase English Premier League workforce Newcastle United.

The Wilpons took management of the Mets in 2002 at a valuation of about $391 million.

The Mets lose at the very least $50 million yearly, even earlier than the Coronavirus delayed the beginning of the common season. MLB plans to stage a couple of 60-game season, down from the standard 162, that can start in late July. First, nonetheless, MLB wants the gamers to approve health-and-safety protocols and to sign their capability to start coaching by July 1.