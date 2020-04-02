‘Billions,’ ‘Black Monday’ Season Endings Delayed, ‘The Chi’ Premiere Moves Up Amid Coronavirus Disruption

Showtime has joined nearly each community in being pressured to make scheduling adjustments as a result of coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted widespread manufacturing shutdowns throughout the globe.

The cabler has introduced that season 2 of “Black Monday,” which is at present airing, and season 5 of “Billions” will probably be interrupted mid-flow. “Black Monday” will air by means of six episodes till April 12, at which level it would go on hiatus, returning with its final 4 episodes at an undetermined level later this yr. Likewise “Billions” remains to be on monitor to premiere Might Three and air seven episodes un-interrupted, earlier than going off the air for an as but undecided size of time.

“Black Monday” had accomplished capturing, however was nonetheless in post-production when the shutdown took have an effect on, in response to sources. “Billions” was nonetheless within the means of capturing.

As well as, the season Three premiere of “The Chi” has been moved as much as Sunday, June 21 to assist plug the content material hole. The entire of season Three will air with out interruption.

Fortuitously for “Penny Dreadful” followers, the brand new season “Penny Dreadful: Metropolis of Angels” seems to unaffected, because the present remains to be scheduled to start airing from Sunday, April 26.

Information of the scheduling adjustments come as networks scramble to cope with the programming nightmare attributable to the manufacturing shutdowns. Showtime already needed to push the premiere dates for 2 docuseries within the type of “Love Fraud,” which was scheduled for Might 8, and “Outcry,” which was initially slated to premiere April 3.