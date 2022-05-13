Billy Álvarez reappeared after almost two years as a fugitive from the FGR and Interpol: “They will know my version”

The former president of the Cruz Azul Cooperative reappeared after the arrest warrant issued by the Attorney General’s Office (Video: Facebook)

Nearly 24 months after the search by the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) to Guillermo Billy Alvarez Cuevasfor alleged money laundering and operations with illicit money, the former director of the Blue Cross Cooperative publicly reappeared through a video posted on social networks.

The cooperative member, who was in charge of the cement organization until mid-2020, was even cataloged by the Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) with a red card, so international reinforcements joined to find his capture.

Billy Álvarez clarified through his message that in the following days will publish content to expose its truth regarding the accusations that he has against him, but not before making it known that he is affected by the situation that the Blue Cross Cooperative currently.

Guillermo “Billy” Álvarez was the director of the Cruz Azul Cooperative from 1988 until the beginning of 2020, when the accusations against him broke out (Photo: ISAAC ESQUIVEL/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

“Due to various circumstances I have not been able to be close, much less go to my colleagues and colleagues of the organization to be able to explain why, by virtue of the circumstances in which I find myself”, began to describe the eldest of the brothers Alvarez Cuevaswho was at the helm of the company for more than 30 years.

Later he reported that he had not been able to go out publicly to report what was happening around him, so he hinted that future videos will better clarify your situationin addition to showing their discontent with the protest actions that have taken place in facilities of the Blue Cross Cooperative.

“I have not been able to have that exchange of impressions and above all that they know the version of my factsbecause all this circumstance in which the organization has been involved, with its different plants and in its corporate offices, not only hurts, it saddens me”, he explained.

Guillermo Álvarez during his time as president of the Cruz Azul Cooperative (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

William Alvarez Cuevas He continued as follows: “Really. one feels unable and unaware of being able to intervene in any circumstance that could lead to better agreements and, above all, to have a normal operational progress of the organization, which for so many years has been a pillar of the construction industry”.

“In later recordings I will be, according to the unfolding of the events that develop towards the person, I will be able to inform you in a timely manner of what these situations are. Thank you very much.”

It was on July 30, 2020 when a district judge specializing in the Accusatory Penal System of the State of Mexico issued the arrest warrant against Billywho from that moment and until this May 12 was missing, which is why Interpol issued a red card against him to search for him in 195 other countries.

Guillermo Álvarez also headed the sports board of the Cruz Azul soccer team (Photo: Germán Romero/ Cuartoscuro)

new words of Billy come just two weeks after a violent confrontation in the Cruz Azul cement production plantlocated in the municipality of Tula, Hidalgo, where there was a balance of eight dead, 11 injured and nine people arrestedAccording to the state governor Omar Fayad.

The Cooperative itself reported that the shock group that intervened in the facilities had been promoted by Jose Antonio Marin and Victor Velazquezwho controversially assumed command of the Cooperative after the forced departure of William Alvarez.

In 2021, the management passed into the hands of Albert Lopez y Federico Sarabiawhich caused a front with the two aforementioned businessmen, who make up the splinter group. Both maintain the discourse of having legal control of the cement plant.

