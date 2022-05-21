Billy Álvarez reappeared with a new video: “I don’t have that money”

The former director of the Cruz Azul Cooperative reappeared with a new video where he denied the accusations against him

After appearing after almost two years as a fugitive from justice through a video, William Alvarez Cuevas revealed again a new fragment in which he denied the accusations against him and for which he is wanted by the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) and signed by the Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization).

Through a new seven-minute audiovisual material, disseminated through social networks by associated groups, the former director of the Blue Cross Cooperative mentioned that will prove with documents that the crimes for which he is accused are false and tacitly stated that he did not enrich himself illegally.

“I do not have the money that is mentioned, I only have the money from my work and compensation from the Cooperative Blue Cross”, he explained Billy Álvarezand then continue with the explanation.

The director wanted to emphasize the trust that, according to the administration of the Cooperative that accused him, illicitly created to divert funds from the organization and enrich their pocketsfor which he clarified the way in which it was written through the video and blamed the lawyer Angel Martin Junquera Sepulveda.

Billy Álvarez Cruz Azul (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In accordance with Billy, Junquera Sepulveda He is responsible for the deviations that were carried out within the Cooperative and who should be linked to the investigations for money laundering and operation with resources of illicit origin, since he ignored the accusations.

For this reason, his own William Alvarez would have filed a complaint against him.

Formerly Álvarez Cuevas clarified that eventually would publish content to expose its truth regarding the accusations that he has against him, but not before making it known that he is affected by the situation that the Blue Cross Cooperative currently.

“Due to various circumstances I have not been able to be close, much less go to my colleagues and colleagues of the organization to be able to explain why, by virtue of the circumstances in which I find myself”, described the eldest of the brothers Álvarezwho was at the helm of the company for more than 30 years.

(Photo: Twitter)

After the first videos of Billy Álvarez and his reappearance were revealed, the Cruz Azul Cooperative responded and indicated through a statement that the material “produced from the underground” has the objective of “appeal to oblivion” for the way in which he addressed the cooperative members, “as if the looting he led and with which he defrauded thousands of families had never happened.”

The document detailed that this “looting” perpetrated by Billy Álvarez is equivalent to seven times the amount of the Master Scama network that diverted more than 400 million dollars through state agencies, universities and important public officials.

Subsequently, he described some of the events in which Álvarez probably participated, among which are triangulation of resources through ghost companies, an invitation from José Murillo Karam to participate for the governorship of Hidalgo in 2015 and the possible sale of the cooperative, for which they offered one million pesos to its members as compensation.

