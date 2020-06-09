Billy and Mitch square up to each other in new EastEnders feud

Tonight’s EastEnders was not one which will probably be regarded again on kindly by Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) as he discovered that Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) was prepared to play soiled in his quest to win again Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley).

With each Billy and Karen’s ex Mitch satisfied that she is the one they need to be with, the pair have discovered themselves turning into love rivals, which actually escalated tonight.

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) gave Mitch the recommendation to battle for the lady he loves and he took nice pleasure in telling Billy that he and Karen are soulmates and they may at all times finish up collectively. While Billy dismissed him, it was clear he was rattled.

A disgruntled Billy discovered his day acquired worse when Mitch set up a prank for him that left him lined in flour in entrance of a home stuffed with company. Mitch sneakily left a flour bomb for him that went off in comical circumstances that everybody, Karen included, discovered hilarious – everybody aside from Billy that’s.

With Billy getting extra pissed off, will he battle to hold Karen, or will he make her select between them?

Elsewhere tonight, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) got here to blows when Ian got here to, unsuccessfully, accumulate Sharon’s (Letitia Dean) issues. Phil made it clear what he considered him and instructed Ian he is aware of all he desires is Sharon. Sharon, in the meantime, tried as soon as once more to reconcile with Phil however he shut her down, telling her The Vic will probably be his and his alone, whereas cruelly including that she is useless to him.

Grey Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) additionally confirmed his nasty facet when he accused Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) of getting an affair when the tracker he positioned on his automotive confirmed the journey to Stratford that Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) took. He was additionally horrified to be kissed by Whitney Dean (Shona) because the pair continued to work on Whitney’s homicide cost.

That was not the one shock kiss on the square tonight as Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) and Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) picked up the place they left off yesterday. Solely this passionate hookup was interrupted by Ian who was not joyful at what he has seen.

