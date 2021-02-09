Billy Brown Lifeless: ‘Alaskan Bush Folks’ Star Was 68

Billy Brown, the patriarch within the reality-documentary sequence “Alaskan Bush Folks,” which follows an remoted Alaskan household, died Sunday night time after struggling a seizure. He was 68.

“We’re devastated to listen to of Billy Brown’s sudden passing,” a Discovery spokesperson mentioned in a press release to Selection. “He has been a part of the Discovery household for years — a trailblazer, a stunning man and most undoubtedly one in every of a sort. Our coronary heart is together with his household and people who knew him and beloved him as they cope with this devastating loss.”

“Alaskan Bush Folks,” which started airing in 2014, follows the patriarch and remainder of the Brown household, together with his spouse, Ami, and their seven grown kids who’re “not like some other household in America,” in line with the Discovery Channel. Far faraway from civilization and sometimes going months at a time with out seeing others, they discuss with themselves as a “wolf pack.” The Browns have been residing within the Copper River Valley, the place temperatures can drop so far as 60 levels beneath zero, for 30 years. Their earlier dwelling of a few years was seized and razed for being within the flawed location on public land.

In 2017, the Brown household was additionally rattled by Ami’s superior lung most cancers analysis, which was revealed after she skilled months of inexplicable ache. After her analysis, the household completely relocated from their dwelling in rural Alaska to Washington, shopping for a 435-acre property within the North Cascade Mountains, in order that Ami may obtain medical remedy. She introduced she was in remission in late 2018.