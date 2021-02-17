Billy Campbell to Star in Kevin Costner’s ‘Nationwide Parks’ Pilot

Billy Campbell has been forged in a lead function of the ABC drama pilot “Nationwide Parks,” Selection has discovered.

Per the sequence official logline, whereas the nationwide parks are identified for his or her sweeping, stunning landscapes, there’s additionally a darker, extra sinister aspect to these parks that entice an enormous array of legal exercise. “Nationwide Parks” will comply with the small group of elite NPS brokers as they remedy these crimes whereas defending these nationwide treasures.

Campbell will star as Cal Foster, an skilled ISB particular agent who has labored in the sector for years however is now entering into a brand new management function. He wonders how the group he’s labored alongside will reply to taking orders from him, however Cal is decided to honor the place and assist his fellow brokers it doesn’t matter what.

Campbell most just lately starred in in the CTV/Hulu sequence “Cardinal,” for which he gained a Canadian Display screen Award for finest actor two years in a row. The fourth season of the present debuted final yr. Campbell can be identified for his roles in exhibits like “Helix,” “The Killing,” “The 4400,” and “Dynasty. He’s additionally identified for his starring function in the movies “The Rocketeer” and “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” amongst a number of others.

His reps are CAA and LINK Leisure.

Costner is a co-writer on the sequence together with Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird, with all three additionally govt producing. The present will mark Costner’s first tv writing credit score. Helbing will function showrunner in addition to co-writing. Costner will govt produce underneath his Territory Footage Leisure banner together with Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, and Ken Halsband. Anthony Hemingway will direct and govt produce the pilot by way of Anthony Hemingway Productions. Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios can even govt produce. twentieth Tv will produce in affiliation with A+E Studios.