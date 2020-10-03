Billy Crudup in Early Talks to Rejoin Ezra Miller in ‘The Flash’

Billy Crudup is in early negotiations to be a part of Ezra Miller in the DC superhero tentpole “The Flash” for Warner Bros., Selection has confirmed.

Crudup, who just lately gained an Emmy for drama collection for “The Morning Present,” portrayed Dr. Henry Allen as the daddy to Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in Zach Snyder’s 2017 “Justice League” reverse Miller. He had been tapped for the half in the standalone film “The Flash” throughout its early improvement underneath director Rick Famuyiwa however had moved on after the group of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein got here on to the mission.

The mission has gained momentum with Andy Muschietti directing. The “It” helmer revealed in August that he had persuaded Ben Affleck to come on to “The Flash” as Batman in a narrative in which Miller’s Barry Allen could be showing in parallel dimensions and assembly completely different variations of DC’s heroes. Michael Keaton, who performed Batman/Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s 1989 pic and returned to collaborate with the director in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” can be due to seem in “The Flash.”

The script, written by Christina Hodson, will middle on Barry Allen going again in time to stop the homicide of his mom, an act that proves to have a profound influence.

Crudup’s current characteristic credit embody Finest Image winner “Highlight,” “Jackie,” “twentieth Century Girls,” Richard Linklater’s “The place’d You Go Bernadette” and the drama “After the Wedding ceremony” with Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams. The actor gained his Emmy function for enjoying community government Cory Ellison reverse Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s “Morning Present,” which is prepping for a second season.

He’s repped by CAA and Lighthouse Administration. The information was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.