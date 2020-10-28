Billy Joe Shaver Dead at 81: Hero of ‘Outlaw’ Country Was 81

Country music singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver, whom Willie Nelson as soon as known as “the best residing songwriter,” died Wednesday in his native Texas at the age of 81.

Shaver is reported to suffered a large stroke at Ascension Windfall Hospital in Waco, Texas.

Shaver rose to acclaim in 1973 together with his debut album, “Previous 5 and Dimers Like Me,” and was sometimes called half of the “outlaw nation” motion of the Nineteen Seventies together with figures like Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings, each of whom recorded his songs.

Jennings, in actual fact, recorded 10 songs of Shaver’s on one album alone, “Honky Tonk Heroes,” launched the identical yr as Shaver’s debut. Shaver had beforehand had his break as a songwriter when Kris Kristofferson found him and recorded his track “Good Christian Soldier” on one other landmark album, 1971’s “The Silver Tongued Satan and I.”

His songs have been recorded by Elvis Presley, David Allan Coe, Patty Loveless, Tom T. Corridor, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Paycheck and Doug Kershaw, amongst others. One of his greatest songwriting successes was “I’m Simply an Previous Chunk of Coal,” a No. 4 nation hit for John Anderson in 1981.

His personal recording profession encompassed 17 studio albums, the final of which was 2014’s “Lengthy within the Tooth.” “Shaver’s all the time been a tricky man making bother on the perimeters of a Nashville that values slickness,” Q journal wrote at the time.

Shaver made an look in Robert Duvall’s 1996 movie “The Apostle.” Duvall sang one of his songs, “Dwell Eternally,” in one other movie, “Loopy Coronary heart.” In 2004, a documentary about Shaver, “A Portrait of Billy Joe,” was launched.

His private stay was the stuff of lore and legend. He wed and divorced the identical lady, Brenda Tindell, thrice. (He later married one other lady, Wanda Lynn Canady, twice, the second time following an annulment.) He had a coronary heart assault on stage. In 2007, he shot a person within the face exterior a bar in Lorena, Texas. He was acquitted of aggravated assault after claiming self-defense and later stated of the incident, “Hit him proper between the mom and the f—er. Fastened him proper up.”

Bob Dylan referenced him in a latter-day lyric, singing “I’m listening to Billy Joe Shaver and I’m studying James Joyce” within the 2009 track “I Really feel a Change Comin’ On.”

“I do know the facility of phrases,” Shaver stated in a 2014 Esquire profile. “I determine they’d be right here ceaselessly. I’m hoping rather a lot of them are gonna make it.” In the identical interview, he promised: “I’ll bop until I drop.”

Jennings wrote of Shaver, “His songs have been of a bit, and the one approach you could possibly ever perceive Billy Joe was to listen to his complete physique of work. That was how the idea for ‘Honky Tonk Heroes’ happened. Billy Joe talked the best way a contemporary cowboy would converse, if he stepped out of the West and lived in the present day. He had a command of Texas lingo, his world as right down to earth and actual because the day is lengthy, and he wore his Lone Star birthright like a badge. All of us did.”

Shaver advised his colourful story in a 2005 memoir, “Honky Tonk Hero.” Born in Corsicana, Texas, he grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry. Regardless of being a promising pupil, he dropped out of highschool and took to hitchhiking and driving a truck.

He misplaced half of three fingers in a sawmill accident as a younger man. “After I minimize my fingers off, I made a cope with God,” Shaver stated to CMT.com in 2012. “I stated ’If you happen to get me out of this, I’ll go on and do what I’m alleged to do.’”

Tragedy struck Shaver when his son, Eddy Shaver, died of a heroin overdose in 2000.

Shaver’s songs continued to be recorded over the a long time. Loveless made “When the Fallen Angels Fly” the title observe of her CMA Award-winning album in 1994. The Highwaymen, consisting of Jennings, Nelson, Kristofferson and Johnny Money, recorded his “Dwell Eternally” in 1995.

On a 2007 album, Shaver launched a duet he had recorded with Money earlier than that singer’s loss of life, a gospel tune titled “You Can’t Beat Jesus Christ.”

Shaver was inducted into the Texas Country Music Corridor of Fame in 2006. The next yr he acquired his lone Grammy nomination, in one of the best Southern, nation or bluegrass gospel album class for “Everyone’s Brother.”

He was additionally a member of the Nashville Songwriters Corridor of Fame. The Americana Music Affiliation gave Shaver its inaugural lifetime achievement award for songwriting in 2004.

Shaver appeared at the Country Music Corridor of Fame and Museum for the 2018 opening of an exhibit that featured his prominently, “Outlaws & Armadillos: Country’s Roaring ’70s.” In 2019, the Academy of Country music gave him its Poets Award.