Billy Porter Making Feature Directorial Debut on Drama ‘What If?’

Billy Porter will make his function directorial debut with the coming-of-age story “What If?” from a screenplay by Alvaro García Lecuona for MGM’s newly relaunched Orion Photos.

The story facilities on a highschool senior posting on social media about his crush on Kelsa, a trans lady at his college, ensuing within the web encouraging him to pursue the connection. The 2 then navigate a senior yr relationship that neither of them may have anticipated.

Producers are Christine Vachon and David Hinojosa on behalf of Killer Movies (“First Reformed”) together with Andrew Lauren and D.J. Gugenheim on behalf of Andrew Lauren Productions (“The Spectacular Now”). The challenge marks the primary movie below MGM and Killer Movies not too long ago introduced first-look deal.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this new house in Hollywood for telling all forms of tales from all forms of individuals,” Porter stated. “I’m grateful to be able to usher a few of these tales into the mainstream and I’m humbled that heavy hitters like Christine Vachon and Alana Mayo have entrusted and empowered me on this insane time all of us discover ourselves in.”

MGM re-launched its Orion Photos in August as a way to amplify underserved voices and employed veteran govt Alana Mayo as president of the label.

Mayo stated in an announcement, “We couldn’t be extra excited to work with Billy Porter on his function directing debut and are privileged that he, Alvaro and the manufacturing workforce behind this particular movie have entrusted us with their imaginative and prescient for this lovely, up to date love story. ‘What If?’ is completely emblematic of the ambitions we’ve got for the brand new Orion Photos: To inform tales concerning the totality of the human expertise.”

Porter received an Emmy in 2019 for lead actor for his position on FX’s “Pose” and was additionally nominated this yr. He originated the position of Lola within the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots,” for which he received a Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards, in addition to the Grammy for finest musical-theatre album.

García Lecuona is presently creating a horror challenge known as “No Me Sigas” in Mexico, a challenge with Bazelevs, in addition to a half-hour TV present with Atlas Leisure. Killer Movies’ producing credit embody “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Nonetheless Alice,” “Carol,” “Far From Heaven,” “I’m Not There,” “One Hour Photograph,” “Children” and “Hedwig and the Offended Inch. Moreover, Killer Movies govt produced Todd Haynes’ five-episode HBO miniseries “Mildred Pierce.”

Porter is represented by CAA and Business Leisure. García Lecuona is represented by APA and Imaginative and prescient Leisure. The deal was brokered in a aggressive scenario by Endeavor Content material’s Deb McIntosh and Abe Bengio and with David Boyle and Bethany Haynes on behalf of ALP and Killer respectively.