Billy Porter Talks ‘Cinderella,’ ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ – Variety

Prepare for a Fairy Godmother like no different.

Billy Porter performs the enduring character within the upcoming “Cinderella” remake. He describes his tackle the Fairy Godmother as “genderless” and “non-conforming.”

“Magic is genderless,” Porter stated throughout on an look on “Variety Dwell” on Tuesday night time. “We’ve got all these type of genders that we’ve placed on issues and it doesn’t truly matter. It’s not about intercourse. It’s not about sexuality. It’s not about gender. It’s about magic. It’s about being anyone’s fairy godmother, father, particular person, no matter you need to name it. That’s what it’s about.”

The “Pose” star had already accomplished his work on the film earlier than manufacturing was shut down within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. He was tightlipped about what music he’s singing within the movie, however he did tease his costume. “It’s gold and there are pants, there are skirts, there are heels, there are cowl necks and wands and issues,” he stated.

Porter can be set to voice Audrey II, the speaking man-eating plant in director Greg Berlanti’s big-screen remake of “Little Shop of Horrors.” Porter couldn’t formally affirm that Scarlett Johansson has signed on to star as Audrey or that Chris Evans is ready to play her abusive dentist boyfriend, however we did ask why he thinks the 2 could be proper for these components.

“She’s a implausible actress and her power is correct,” he stated of Johansson. “You want that sort of robust however susceptible. It’s the dichotomy of that.”

As for Evans, he stated, “He’ll be sizzling, which is type of what it must be. It’s essential perceive why she stays in that abusive relationship.”

Regardless of all his successes, Porter, who has a Tony, Grammy and Emmy on his shelf, says he doesn’t take in the future without any consideration. He recalled being despatched to a psychologist when he was 5 years previous. “Each Wednesday after college as a result of I used to be a sissy and I wanted to be mounted,” Porter stated.

Whereas he tried to “butch it up” earlier in his profession, Porter says that finally stopped working.

“Once you’re an artist and also you’re presenting your self, folks can odor a rat. You may odor inauthenticity once we’re not genuine. You may odor it,” he stated. “And I simply assume now I’m having this second the place the success occurred as a result of I selected myself. The success occurred like this as a result of I lastly stated, ‘I’m executed. And if which means I don’t ever do something once more, I’m high quality.’ However I’m executed doing it like that. That’s no use for me. So it was taking myself out of the masculinity narrative and simply being.”

Porter and his husband Adam Smith live on Lengthy Island throughout quarantine. The actor is engaged on his memoir, a kids’s guide and quite a few scripts. He’ll additionally participate in an LGBTQ fundraiser for Joe Biden on Thursday night time.

Nevertheless, he received’t be singing in the course of the digital occasion. As an alternative search for new music from Porter on Friday, with the discharge of his new single, a canopy of Buffalo Springfield’s 1967 protest music “For What It’s Price.”

“Protest music was a giant deal and I’m making an attempt to convey that again as a result of I obtained some s— to say,” he stated. “I’m sick of it. And that is how I do it, by way of my artwork. I’m not a lawyer. I’m not a health care provider. I’m not a neighborhood organizer. I’m not a politician. I’m an artist. So by way of my artwork is how I talk. And I hope that this music is a name to motion. I hope that it evokes folks to get out and vote, and ensure that all people who they know and who they arrive involved with will get out and votes, as a result of when Democrats truly come out and vote, we at all times win.”

You may watch the complete “Variety Dwell” interview with Porter above.