Bimbisara Film 2022: Forged | Teaser | Songs | Trailer | Liberate Date

Bimbisara is the impending Telugu length drama that includes Nandamuri Kalyan Ram within the lead roles and co-stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon. The film is directed via Mallidi Vashist and bankrolled via Hari Krishna Okay in affiliation with Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao Arts. Chirantan Bhatt composes the historic tune and background ratings for the film. Whilst Chota Okay Naidu cranks the digicam for the epical drama. The tale is in response to the length of the overdue Fifth-century Barbarian king and a legendary land misplaced to historical past with the conquering of quite a lot of dynasties.