Binance and Celsius freeze cryptocurrency transactions. Instead of stabilizing, they cause a greater fall in its value.

Yesterday was a catastrophic day for the cryptocurrency market worldwide, following the trend of recent months that has shown us that, even if cryptocurrencies were sold as an economic model Alternatively, they are totally subject to the performance of the world economy and to political decisions. It has also been shown that the decentralization of bitcoin was always a myth.

In yesterday’s context, transactions were frozen on the Binance and Celsius platforms. Remember that Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by trading volume, while Celsius is a cryptocurrency lending platform.

How to buy Bitcoins safely and without risk

The brake has not led to stability





Well, the stoppage of transactions has failed to find some stability and has led to a further drop in the value of the cryptocurrencies of both platforms. From what investors have seen they did not have the option to decide whether to withdraw their assets or leave them to see what happens, while they saw the value of their money plummet.

It should be said that, according to the information provided by both platforms, it seems that the freezing of transactions in Celsius has been intentional, while on Binance could be due to a technical issue.

The CEO of Binance said yesterday on his Twitter profile that the problem would be resolved in a few hours for then say that it would take more time to put a solution. The platform said, after more than three hours of hiatus, that yes they could withdraw bitcoin, only. Not the rest of the coins.

Temporary pause of $BTC withdrawals on #Binance due to a stuck transaction causing a backlog. Should be fixed in ~30 minutes. Will update. Funds are SAFU. — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) June 13, 2022

On the Celsius side, the decision was made. His directors suspended all withdrawals, exchanges and transfers between the accounts as a result of the “extreme conditions” of the market. The company issued a statement explaining that the goal is to get a better position to meet its obligations over time. For the moment, the objective has not been met and its currency, CEL, has fallen even more than it was already doing.

Simile with a playpen

Many media have baptized this as a “corralito” and, the truth is that there are certain similarities with that enormous economic crisis in Argentina in 2001 (and that continued to drag) or the one that Greece experienced in 2015.

The banking corralito (in this case of a cryptocurrency platform) is a “control of capital movement”, as a measure that seeks to stop the withdrawal of liabilities from the financial system. One of the objectives is to prevent capital flight, to stop everyone from taking out money (or crypto currencies) and depleting them, leaving a bank or platform without liquidity to maintain investments.

We will have to see what happens in the following days.