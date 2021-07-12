Bindass Saali! Extraordinarily Shy Jeeja Dances To Well-known Bollywood Tune, WATCH Viral Video | India Information

The Jija-Saali courting is among the maximum celebrated ones in Indian custom. The relationship is of stress-free, laughter, and numerous teasing-leg pulling. Many motion pictures and stories are based totally most commonly in this. Bollywood’s in taste movie, Hum Apke Hai Kaun portrayed a beautiful bond between Jija Saali.

In a contemporary growth, a video depicting the lovable bond between a lady and her brother-in-law (jija) is going viral and making folks smile.

Inside the video, the woman dressed in mauve saree dances to the popular Bollywood monitor ‘Kyun aage peeche dolte ho’ from a superhit Bollywood movie Golmaal along along side her brother-in-law, who seems a little shy and hesitant at dancing. As she aces the dance moves and expressions utterly, the individual is helping her by way of coming up with plenty of dance steps and gestures.

An Instagram account referred to as Bold Meera Swag shared the video and wrote, ”Mere pyare jiju.”

The video has long gone viral and people are loving this lovely chemistry between the duo. The Jeeja is awfully shy and innocuous and the Saali is a talented dancer, this creates a stress-free setting and everybody appears to be loving the video. The video has obtained more than 26,000 likes in no time.

The woman observed throughout the video seems moderately an skilled at dance and has posted numerous dance films prior to now as successfully.

Live TV