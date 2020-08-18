Biocon executive chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw infected with Kovid-19

Coronavirus Updates: Corona in the country continues to wreak havoc. So far more than 51 thousand people have died due to corona virus in India and more than 26 lakh people are infected with it. Every day Corona records cases are filed. Meanwhile, Biocon Limited’s executive chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Kiran Mazumdar Shaw), one of the few pharma companies in the country, has also become Corona positive. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said on Monday night that they have been found infected with Kovid-19 during investigation. Also Read – Corona, former world champion Indian woman boxer, did not show signs

The 67-year-old veteran of the biotech industry said in a tweet, “I have been found positive in the Covid-19 investigation. There are mild symptoms and I hope that it will be cured. ‘ Also Read – UP: 4,186 new cases of corona in one day, more than 2500 deaths, number of infected crosses 1.5 lakh

So sorry to hear this, @KiranShaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend. Also Read – 4 workers of Sharad Pawar’s residence infected with Corona virus, NCP Chief’s investigation report comes negative – Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 17, 2020

Responding to his tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is sad to hear this. We want to see you healthy soon! Return soon, my friend. ‘

‘Questions raised on Russian vaccine’

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw recently questioned Russia’s claim to develop the world’s first vaccine for corona virus, citing lack of data in clinical trials. He said that the world has not seen any data on the first and second rounds of clinical trials of the Gamalaya Research Institute in Moscow. Mazumdar Shaw said, ‘If it is acceptable for Russia to launch the vaccine before completing the Phase III trial, then it is okay.’ But he said, ‘But this does not mean that it is the world’s first vaccine, because many Other vaccine programs are even more advanced.