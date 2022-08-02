Biometric borders at Spanish airports: AENA’s commitment to reduce queues and increase security

The Official State Gazette (BOE) today has been really intense. After the publication of the obligations to reduce electricity consumption or the recommendation to telework, reference is also made to improvements at the borders of Spanish airports. These are mainly focused on the implementation of biometric technology to be able to detect the face of people who want to cross borders and check your information with the passport.

These measures will be able to streamline borders today, as is already the case in other European countries, where similar systems have been implemented at their airports. In this way no acknowledgment by border agents is required physically, but the facial recognition cameras will do their job. Obviously this is something that will be limited to a specific group of passengers.

Spanish airports will become more efficient

In order to implement this system at the main air borders of our country, it will be necessary to an investment of 150 million euros. Through this decree, the necessary permits are conferred to be able to take all the data of the passengers and contrast them with the passport. This system is known as EES (Entry/Exit System) and was approved by the European Commission several years ago.





This system will have the ability to register the name of the traveler, the type of document and all biometric data. At this point, both the face data and the fingerprints that must be entered into the system are integrated. All this accompanied by the date of entry and exit that will replace the typical stamp that is placed on the pages of the passport.

In this way, the entire process of identification and also identification of irregularities, such as exceeding the length of stay or previous denials, will be done in a more efficient way. It prevents an agent from having to go person by person to do this check.

Specifically, it is included in the sustainability measures decree in its third article, which is dedicated to the measures applied in the field of air transport. Initially, the passengers who will be able to cross these borders will be the residents in Europe and also all people from Spain who are going to go abroad. In this way, it is about reducing waiting times and having more efficient data management in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior. In addition, crime and terrorism can also be better countered.