Biomutant already has a release date for PS5 and Xbox Series: see the improvements in this trailer

The title, which was criticized for aspects such as the narrator or its repetition, has been corrected with patches.

Biomutant is one of those cases that, despite being a title really expected by the community, has generated a lot of controversy due to the experience presented. At 3DJuegos we consider it a title that managed to divide the press and the players, but from the studio responsible, Experiment101, they claim to have covered the development costs in its first week.

Biomutant is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series on September 6Since then, the team has been working on the Xbox Series and PS5 versions, which will finally arrive on september 6. Therefore, this adventure among wild creatures set in a post-apocalyptic context is preparing to make the leap to graphic improvements such as faster loading times, resolution 4K native, 60 FPS and more.

With this news, those responsible for Biomutant also talk about the implementation of three graphics modes for both Xbox Series and PS5, although the latter will also take advantage of its DualSense to provide a more immersive experience. Below, you have all the details of the announced modes.

Quality mode : 30 FPS and 4K resolution (1440p on Xbox Series S)



: 30 FPS and 4K resolution (1440p on Xbox Series S) Unleashed Quality Mode – 40+ FPS, averaging 50-60 FPS, up to 4K resolution (1440p on Xbox Series S)



– 40+ FPS, averaging 50-60 FPS, up to 4K resolution (1440p on Xbox Series S) Performance mode: hasta 60 FPS y 1440p (1080p en Xbox Series S)

Beyond this, the developers do not rule out a release for Nintendo Switch, but they have not yet confirmed this move 100%. Be that as it may, PS5 and Xbox Series users will be able to try their luck with an adventure that, as we already told you in our Biomutant analysis, has such a repetitive scheme that it generates a problem: the game not as great as it could have been.

