Biomutant announces its launch date

Despite being one of the games that has been least heard of in recent months. (so little, that its cancellation was rumored), Biomutant Not only is it alive and well, but today the launch date for this year has been announced on PC, PS4 and Xbox One (owners of a new generation console will have to settle for playing it via backward compatibility).

The next May 25, 2021 It is the date chosen by the Experiment 101 study and the publisher THQ Nordic. Good news for the RPG that mixes kung-fu and post-apocalyptic themes and was originally scheduled to arrive … in 2018.

Biomutant is a kung-fu RPG set in a post-apocalyptic open world that features a combat system that combines martial arts with melee attacks, shooting, and mutant abilities. A plague ravages the world and the Tree of Life radiates death from its roots. The tribes are divided. Explore a chaotic world and write down his destiny: will you be his savior or will you plunge him into darkness?

Taking advantage of this announcement, and with a specific date on the horizon, the official accounts of the game have confirmed that we will have more information and content in the coming months to make this wait, which has been eternal, more enjoyable.

The game will go on sale in several editions, including two collector’s editions: the Atomic Edition for € 399.99 and the less expensive Collector’s Edition for € 119.99.