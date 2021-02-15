Biomutant reveals the minimum and recommended requirements for the PC version

It’s been a long time since it was announced until now, but the release of Biomutant is closer than ever. The game will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC on May 25, 2021. And Experiment 101 has just revealed what are the minimum and recommended requirements to be able to enjoy this adventure on compatible.

We have already told you that, if you do not have the most modern equipment on the market, it is likely that you can also play the THQ Nordic title. In other words, it will be pretty well optimized. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

The information has been published through the game page on Steam. And as you will see, the difference between the minimum and recommended requirements is remarkable.

Minimum requirements

*Is required 64-bit Operating System and Processor

SO: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64 bits)

Windows 7/8.1/10 (64 bits) Processor: AMD FX-8350 / Intel Core i5-4690K (or newer) running at 3.5 GHz (or higher)

AMD FX-8350 / Intel Core i5-4690K (or newer) running at 3.5 GHz (or higher) Memoria RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics: 4 GB Direct3D 11 capable graphics card – GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 380

4 GB Direct3D 11 capable graphics card – GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 380 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 25 GB available space

25 GB available space Sound card: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible

Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible Additional notes: keyboard, mouse and Internet connection for Steam

Recommended Requirements

*Is required 64-bit Operating System and Processor

SO: Windows 10 (64bits)

Windows 10 (64bits) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-6700K (or newer) running at 3.2 GHz (or higher)

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-6700K (or newer) running at 3.2 GHz (or higher) Memoria RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics: 6 GB Direct3D 11 capable graphics card – GeForce GTX 1660Ti or Radeon RX 590

6 GB Direct3D 11 capable graphics card – GeForce GTX 1660Ti or Radeon RX 590 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 25 GB available space

25 GB available space Sound card: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible

Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible Additional notes: keyboard, mouse and Internet connection for Steam

If you want to know more about the game while you wait for the launch, remember that we recently spoke with its creators. And they have told us how exactly the gameplay will work.