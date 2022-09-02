Biomutant will have a version for Nintendo Switch with an expected date, or so indicates a store

THQ Nordic’s open world action RPG is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S this month.

Biomutant was one of the most anticipated games of last year and, although its final result did not dazzle all those who put their hopes in it, it has not stopped expanding announcing versions for more platformsas is the case with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S that arrive on September 6 with different improvements.

In addition to PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles, however, Experiment 101’s open-world action-RPG could land on more systems. That is what the Portuguese chain Gaming Replay indicates, which has listed a Nintendo Switch version for October 25as you can check yourself by entering the store’s website.

Appears listed for next October 25At the time of writing these lines, it is unknown if it is an error or if this carelessness has really annoyed a possible announcement that THQ Nordic could be handling. for a future Nintendo Directbut at the moment the scheduled date is that and this game token has not been removed from the store, where it appears with a starting price of 54.99 euros.

The game was initially released in May 2021 and, commercially speaking at least, it seems to have worked out, with over a million copies sold as of June 30 of this year. At the gaming experience level, you can judge the final result for yourself by taking a look at the Biomutant analysis that our colleague Alberto Pastor published in this house.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Biomutant, Nintendo Switch, Experiment 101 and THQ Nordic.