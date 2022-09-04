Biomutant’s open world looks better than ever in this PS5 and Xbox Series gameplay

Experiment101’s game is scheduled for release on September 6 on next-gen consoles.

Although it is true that it has already happened more than a year Since the release of Biomutant, its developers are far from finished with all the plans proposed around this open world adventure. That is why we are now about to receive a new version for PS5 and Xbox Series that will take advantage of all the power of the new generation to present us with an experience to 60 FPS y 4K.

Although this last fact may have caught the attention of more than one player, from THQ Nordic they want to keep expectations high through a gameplay that shows the benefits of both consoles when it comes to executing the wild nature of the title. In this way, several videos have been prepared that show the performance of each device, which includes scenes of exploration, combat and more.

It should be remembered that, in order to adapt the experience to the tastes of each user, Experiment101 has prepared a version that has three graphics modes. As you can imagine, each of these options shows a slightly different balance of image and performance, so it does not hurt to remember the characteristics of each of them:

Quality mode : 30 FPS and 4K resolution (1440p on Xbox Series S)



: 30 FPS and 4K resolution (1440p on Xbox Series S) Unleashed Quality Mode – 40+ FPS, averaging 50-60 FPS, up to 4K resolution (1440p on Xbox Series S)



– 40+ FPS, averaging 50-60 FPS, up to 4K resolution (1440p on Xbox Series S) Performance mode: hasta 60 FPS y 1440p (1080p en Xbox Series S)

Everything indicates that PS5 and Xbox Series will not be the only consoles that receive Biomutant beyond the platforms confirmed with the launch in 2021. After all, there is already talk of a version for Nintendo Switch whose release date and features are yet to come. have not been disclosed. Be that as it may, it is possible that Experiment101’s work will end up reaching as many devices as possible, although we recommend you take a look at our Biomutant review if what interests you is the gaming experience.

More about: Biomutant, PS5, Xbox Series, Experiment101 and THQ Nordic.