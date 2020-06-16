Biopic on Activist Tennis Champion Arthur Ashe in Development – Variety

A biopic about Wimbledon tennis champion and African American civil rights activist Arthur Ashe is in the works at Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Leisure Group and Warner Music Group.

Academy Award winner Kevin Willmott, whose credit embrace “BlacKkKlansman” and “Da 5 Bloods,” will write the screenplay, which has the total assist of the Arthur Ashe Property.

Ashe’s inspirational story began on the general public tennis courts in Richmond, Va., as he finally rose to develop into the one Black man to win Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, attaining a No. 1 rating in the world. Ashe’s victory on the 1968 U.S. Open got here because the nation struggled with the assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., anti-Vietnam protests and the civil rights motion. Ashe was in a position to forge his function inside the Black revolution in America, discovering his personal distinctive voice as he struck a daring new path in opposition to apartheid in South Africa and helped open the nation to freedom.

The movie can even embrace music from the period, highlighting the works from iconic African American artists together with Aretha Franklin, Prince, Curtis Mayfield and extra. Warner Music Group will assist safe the music and supply inventive steering.

Amritraj, who competed at Wimbledon earlier than turning into a producer, stated, “Arthur’s legacy reaches far past his greatness as a tennis participant. All the time a gentleman; daring, sleek, and mental; whereas on the identical time passionate in his struggle in opposition to racial inequality and injustice, I’m honored to convey Arthur’s story to the display screen.”

Amritraj will produce for Hyde Park and Charles Cohen for WMG. Govt producers embrace Ashe’s spouse Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe, Hyde Park’s Priya Amritraj and Addison Mehr, alongside Alexandra Dell.

Willmott is represented by Gersh and Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings LLP.